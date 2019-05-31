Latest
on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Schiff Wants The Intel Community To Keep Him In The Loop On Barr’s Digging
1 hour ago
‘We Appreciate You’: GoFundMe Border Wall Exec’s Chummy Interview With Militia Leader
2 hours ago
Nadler Still Wants Mueller To Testify On TV To Gin Up Public Impeachment Support
muckraker Battle Over The Census

Senate Dems Ask IGs At DOJ And Commerce To Review New Census Case Claims

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media after he returned to the U.S. Capitol from a meeting at the White House January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House negotiating border security funding and government shutdown, calling it ‚Äúa total waste of time.‚Äù (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
May 31, 2019 4:37 pm

More than a dozen Senate Democrats have asked the inspectors general at the Commerce Department and the Department of Justice to review new claims, made in the census citizenship question case, about the political motivations behind adding the question.

The letter, whose signatories include Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), requests that the inspectors general investigate efforts by the administration to conceal the role played by a now-deceased GOP gerrymandering guru in getting the question added to the 2020 census.

The redistricting expert, Thomas Hofeller, helped write a draft for the formal DOJ request that the question be added to the 2020 census, according to documents put forward by the legal challengers Thursday. That draft was passed along to then-DOJ civil rights head John Gore, who authored the final request submitted to the Census Bureau. The challengers on Thursday also made public for the first time a secret 2015 study Hofeller wrote that said a citizenship question would be needed to undertake a redistricting overhaul that would boost the electoral advantages of “Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites.”

The rationale put forward by the Justice Department in its official request — as well as the one that Hofeller wrote for the draft request passed to Gore — was that data from the question would enhance Voting Rights Act enforcement.

Gore and Mark Neuman, an outside advisor who gave Gore the draft request, have both been accused by the challengers of lying in depositions for the case.

The Justice Department has denied that Gore lied or that the formal DOJ request was based on Hofeller’s study. The Department, however, has not disputed that Neuman passed the draft along to Gore — which Gore revealed in a congressional interview only after the case was decided at the trial court — or that parts of that draft were written by Hofeller.

Neuman, likewise, has denied giving false testimony, but hasn’t addressed the claim that Hofeller partially wrote his draft. Neuman denied being part of the request draft process in his deposition and did not disclose Hofeller’s involvement in helping craft his draft of the request.

Read the letter the below:

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: