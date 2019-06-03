Stone Demands Ex-CIA Director Be ‘Hung For Treason’ In Instagram Post

GOP operative Roger Stone demanded that former CIA Director John Brennan be “hung for treason” in a Sunday Instagram post, which has since been removed from the website.

Stone, a longtime Trump associate, shared a picture of Brennan with text saying that “This psycho must be charged, tried, convicted…and hung for treason.”

The 66-year old has been under a gag order imposed by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in February. Berman Jackson is no stranger to Stone’s use of Instagram: She banned Stone from commenting on his case after he posted a picture of her with crosshairs on his Instagram account.

Stone is awaiting trial on charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to Congress in the final charges brought by the Mueller investigation.

CNN reporter Brian Stelter first flagged the Sunday post in which Stone demanded that Brennan face the noose.

Roger Stone has posted an Instagram Story saying John Brennan "must be" charged and convicted and "hung for treason." Wonder how court officials and Instagram moderators will react. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 2, 2019

CNN national security analyst and former National Security Council adviser Sam Vinograd reported the post to Instagram. She received a message from Instagram saying that the social network had removed the post.

Stone’s Sunday post comes as Trump has ramped up his bid to investigate those who have investigated the President for the past two years. Trump gave Attorney General Bill Barr sweeping powers last month to declassify records from the intelligence committee as part of his review of the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Brennan is a central character in right-wing narratives of a supposed “deep state conspiracy” that saw the CIA, FBI, and others team up with the Obama administration in 2016 to thwart Trump’s presidency.

Last week, Stone — a seasoned conspiracy monger himself — jumped into the fray, posting a picture on Instagram that served as a precursor to his hanging threat against Brennan.

“Criminal psychopath Brennan Is trying to mount this phony ‘ national security’ defense because he knows he is busted and they are coming for him (sic),” Stone wrote in a caption accompanying the post.