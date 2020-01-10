Latest
36 mins ago
Doug Collins Retracts: ‘I Do Not Believe Democrats Are In Love With Terrorists’
1 hour ago
Pelosi Sets Stage To Send Impeachment Case To Senate Next Week
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: at Riverbend Center on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Dubious DOJ ‘Review’ Of Clinton That Trump Pushed Ends With A Whimper

Report: Intel Agencies, FBI Examining Whether Russia Is Targeting Biden

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Ph... GALIVANTS FERRY, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 10, 2020 1:10 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The U.S. government is investigating whether Russia is targeting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2020 elections, Bloomberg reports.

The probe reportedly focuses on whether Russia’s continuing U.S. disinformation efforts are aimed at damaging Biden’s candidacy. That investigation at least partly focuses on whether the allegations against Biden regarding his work on the Ukraine crisis as vice president were spawned by Russian intelligence.

Many of those allegations have been spurred by President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who traveled to Kyiv in December to speak with Ukrainians who were propagating the accusations. Bloomberg’s report suggests that U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies are looking into whether the allegations were created and propagated by the Russian government.

The effort to coerce the Ukrainian government into releasing dirt that would support the allegations led to President Trump’s impeachment. He is currently awaiting trial in the Senate.

There have long been suggestions that the allegations against Biden which spurred the third impeachment in U.S. history were the product of Russian intelligence. Former National Security Council Russia specialist Fiona Hill told lawmakers as much during her deposition in November, while Bob Woodward made a similar claim in his 2018 book Fear: Trump in the White House.

Bloomberg cited director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina in the story as saying that Russia plans to ramp up its social media-based disinformation campaign for the 2020 election.

“In America, they’re using social media and many other tools to inflame social divisions, promote conspiracy theories and sow distrust in our democracy and elections,” Evanina told the outlet in a statement. “As we look ahead to 2020, one thing I can guarantee is they’ll keep up their influence campaigns and utilize new vectors of disinformation.”

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: