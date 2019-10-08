Latest
20 mins ago
Trump Involved In Key Call In The Late Stages Of Ukraine Pressure Campaign
40 mins ago
Gaetz Apparently Thinks ‘Kangaroo Court’ Comes From Kid TV Show ‘Captain Kangaroo’
43 mins ago
Biden’s Sister Weighs In On Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Effort To Get Foreign Dirt On Former VP

READ: Senate Intel Concludes Russia Intervened In 2016 To Boost Trump

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on the Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and the committee's Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to disc... Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and the committee's Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. meet with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to discuss the committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) MORE LESS
By and
|
October 8, 2019 1:01 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that the Russian government used social media in the 2016 election to help President Trump secure victory and hurt the Hillary Clinton campaign, the panel said in an 85-page report released on Tuesday.

The report examined the efforts of the Saint Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, which has also been the target of charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“The Committee found, that the IRA sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential
election by harming Hillary Clinton’s chances of success and supporting Donald Trump at the direction of the Kremlin,” the document reads.

The report is a rebuke to the denials — that have been parroted back by President Trump — from Russian President Vladimir Putin that his government was directly involved in the meddling efforts.

The committee’s findings come as an impeachment inquiry into a Trump scheme to pressure Ukraine to probe conspiracy theories minimizing Russia’s role in the 2016 election heats up.

The report found that the Moscow “tasked and supported the IRA’ s interference in the 2016 U.S. election,” while highlighting the ties Putin has with Yevgeniy Prigozhin – the oligarch said to have financed the troll campaign.

“Despite Moscow’s denials, the direction and financial involvement of Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as well as his close ties to high-level Russian government officials including President Vladimir Putin, point to significant Kremlin support, authorization, and direction of the IRA’ s operations and goals.“

Read the report here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: