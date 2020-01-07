READ: Manhattan Feds Charge Trump Inaugural Donor With Obstruction

Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Trump inauguration donor and Los Angeles businessman Imaad Zuberi with one count of obstruction of justice on Tuesday.

The charge came via a criminal information, a legal instrument which typically suggests that a defendant has agreed to plead guilty. Zuberi has yet to plead guilty; no hearing in his New York case has been scheduled, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Courthouse for the Southern District of New York.

Zuberi contributed $900,000 to the Trump inaugural committee after the President was elected, marking a shift from the businessman’s prior fundraising for top Democrats.

Those contributions landed Zuberi with a separate guilty plea last year in federal court in Los Angeles, in which he admitted to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and failure to register as a foreign agent.

For the obstruction charge brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Manhattan federal prosecutors say that Zuberi backdated a $50,000 check and deleted emails.

Prosecutors also say that Zuberi reimbursed one source of funds used “to make a substantial donation to” President Trump’s inaugural committee.

Zuberi was named in a February 2019 subpoena issued by Manhattan federal prosecutors to the Trump inaugural committee. The committee came under scrutiny in part for taking in and spending more money than any other while also putting on fewer events than previous inaugurals.

Read the information here: