Latest
2 hours ago
Gabbard Now Supports Impeachment To Avoid US Becoming ‘Banana Republic’
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep.-elect James Comer, R-Ky., talks with the media outside of the Capitol Hill Hotel on the day freshman members checked in for orientation, November 14, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
GOP Rep: Dems ‘Overreacting, But Ukraine Call ‘Probably Worthy Of Investigating’
3 hours ago
CNN: WH Admits Ukraine Call Record Was Moved To Special Classified System

READ: House Panels Demand Docs Over $400 Mil Ukraine Aid Delay

US President Donald Trump offers a hand shake to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by SAUL LOEB... US President Donald Trump offers a hand shake to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 27, 2019 2:52 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House Budget and Appropriations Committees sent a demand to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget on Friday for reams of documents related to the Trump administration’s delay in disbursing $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

The document demand comes as House Democrats enter into an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over his attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to manufacture helpful political information.

The two panels initially expressed “serious concerns” in a Sept. 18 letter that withholding the aid was an “abuse of authority.”

Citing this week’s release of a record of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as an Aug. 12 whistleblower report, the concealment of which set Washington ablaze, the panels accuse the White House of “impeding” the government from using congressional appropriations, and of illegally retaining the money.

“These actions have collectively undermined the longstanding application and predictability of federal funds management processes and require closer examination by our committees to inform appropriate legislative responses and reforms,” the letter reads.

The panels gave the White House an Oct. 1 deadline to reply to a list of questions, and an Oct. 11 deadline to supply documents.

Read the letter here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: