READ: Full Appeals Court Agrees To Rehear Emoluments Decision That Favored Trump

On Tuesday, January 31, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, was present for U.S. President Donald Trump's live announcement of Colo. appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court of the United States nominee, in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
at Old Post Office on July 23, 2014 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Trump family members (L to R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump break ground at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C Groundbreaking Ceremony at Old Post Office on July 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
By
|
October 15, 2019 5:28 pm
In a blow to President Trump, the full 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear an emoluments case that he won over the summer.

A three-judge panel dismissed the case the case in July, ruling that attorneys general for Maryland and D.C. lacked the right to sue to enforce the Emoluments Clause.

The earlier ruling came after government attorneys representing the President filed an emergency appeal, preventing the case from reaching discovery while still at the district court level. The three-judge panel was comprised of Republican-appointed judges, including one appointed by Trump.

Oral arguments for the rehearing en banc are scheduled for Dec. 12.

The President has been sued in two other instances over alleged Emoluments Clause violations. One case — brought by members of Congress in D.C. federal court — is currently on appeal. Another case filed by competitors of Trump’s businesses was initially dismissed at the district court level, and then upheld last month by a Manhattan federal appeals court.

Read the order here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
