Professional Conservatives Push Senate GOP To Hold The Line On Ginsburg Seat

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on June 30, 2020 in W... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. McConnell stated that a briefing could be arranged for Senators to get more information on the report that Russia offered bounty to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 18, 2020 9:30 p.m.

Leading conservatives in advocacy and media immediately ramped up the pressure Friday night on Republican senators to support an immediate vote on a GOP replacement for deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The agitation that Republican senators agree to vote on a Trump appointee to replace Ginsburg signals the tremendous pressure that they will be under to confirm a replacement on the Supreme Court before the election or inauguration.

Sean Davis, a former aide to Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK), laid out the logic that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would use to justify the decision to hold a vote later in the evening. The argument goes that Republican control of the Senate and White House justifies nominating a new Supreme Court justice weeks before the 2020 Presidential election.

The Susan B. Anthony List, an influential anti-abortion group, described the appointment as “a turning point for the nation in the fight to protect its most vulnerable, the unborn.”

“The pro-life grassroots have full confidence that President Trump, Leader McConnell, Chairman Graham, and every pro-life senator will move swiftly to fill this vacancy,” the group said in a statement.

Hugh Hewitt, a conservative columnist, name-checked Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), saying that he “has to hold the hearings quickly or his SC voters will revolt.”

David Brody, a conservative journalist, suggested that it would be “political malpractice” if Republicans didn’t ram through a nominee before the election or inauguration.

Matt Mackowiak, a Republican political consultant, said that Democrats would “whine about Senate tradition and precedent,” but argued that such concerns should be disregarded amid suggestions that a Democratic Senate majority would eliminate the filibuster.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Trump, described it to Sean Hannity as “a historic moment for really the United States Senate.”

Later in the evening, McConnell said that “President Trump’s nominee would receive a vote on the floor” of the Senate.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
