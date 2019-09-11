NY DA Interviews Cohen Behind Bars As Part Of Probe Into Trump Org

Latest
By
|
September 11, 2019 5:34 pm
Even in federal prison, Michael Cohen won’t stop talking.

CNN reported on Wednesday that prosecutors with the New York district attorney’s office interviewed the President’s former attorney in recent weeks as part of their investigation into the Trump Organization.

The questioning reportedly focused on Cohen’s knowledge of the hush payment scheme used to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 election.

New York DA Cyrus Vance’s office opened the investigation last month, and has issued subpoenas both to the Trump Org and to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer publisher whose involvement was crucial to the hush money scheme.

FBI search warrants from the federal investigation of Cohen were unsealed in July, and revealed Cohen’s contacts with multiple Trump Org executives – including President Trump – as the hush money scheme was arranged.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for the Trump Org, did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
