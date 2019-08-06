NY AG Sets Sights On NRA Board Of Directors

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued another subpoena to the National Rifle Association on Monday, seeking financial and compliance-related records for more than 90 current and former members of the group’s board.

The New York Times first reported the subpoena’s issuance.

The NRA confirmed in a statement to TPM that it had received the subpoena.

“As we understand it, counsel to the NRA Board accepted service of a subpoena to the board that relates to the production of documents and information,” NRA outside counsel William A. Brewer III of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors told TPM in a statement. “Such a request was expected and, as we have said many times, the NRA will cooperate with any reasonable, good faith request for information given the organization’s commitment to good governance.”

The subpoena reportedly seeks records regarding financial and spending decisions by the group.

A representative for James declined to comment.

The request comes as the NRA faces internal turmoil after its very public falling out with its longtime ad vendor, Ackerman McQueen. Documents anonymously leaked in May appeared to show NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre routing expenses for personal travel through Ackerman, which then billed the gun group.

Dual massacres in El Paso and Dayton this past weekend put new pressure on the group, which is arguably responsible for halting any meaningful gun control legislation for decades and for loosening what gun control laws were in place around the country.

The NRA booted its longtime chief lobbyist Chris Cox in June while claiming that he had been part of an Oliver North-sponsored coup attempt against LaPierre. Recent reporting has suggested that Cox’s ouster may have drained the NRA of some of its political clout.