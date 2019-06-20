Latest
on April 16, 2013 in Washington, DC.
55 mins ago
Pelosi Defends Biden: He Just Meant That He’s ‘Worked Across The Aisle’
56 mins ago
Tucker Carlson Thinks Booker Is Proof That White Supremacy Is NBD
speaks onstage during the 2018 New York Times Dealbook on November 1, 2018 in New York City.
3 hours ago
NYT Publisher Takes To WSJ To Tear Into Trump’s Treason Accusation
muckraker Extremism

NRATV Takes Itself Hostage In Skirmish With NRA

TPM Illustration
By
June 20, 2019 11:56 am

In the latest development in the NRA’s legal battle with its longtime ad firm, NRATV took itself hostage in a Wednesday court filing, with the media firm responsible for the project saying that it might close the broadcaster within days.

Oklahoma City-based ad firm Ackerman McQueen demanded in a court filing first reported by Bloomberg that an Alexandria judge issue an order requiring the National Rifle Association to post a $3 million letter of credit.

If not, Ackerman says it would shut down NRATV, as well as other promotions it runs for the NRA, including a magazine.

Ackerman, which has had a four-decade relationship with the NRA that saw it shape much of the gun groups’s belligerent public image, also contends that the non-profit owes it more than $1.6 million in unpaid fees.

Ackerman claimed that it would “suffer immediate irreparable harm” if the letter of credit is not posted. That could affect up to 40 percent of its workforce through furloughs or layoffs, the firm said.

The NRA sued Ackerman in April, accusing its longtime image-maker of refusing to hand over information about a contract that its then-President Oliver North signed separately with the Oklahoma City-based firm. That contract was reportedly related to an unfinished web series that North has hosted for NRATV.

The NRA has claimed that it did not know the details of North’s contract; an assertion that Ackerman contests.

It also claimed in the April lawsuit that Ackerman was withholding details of an earlier “services agreement” under which the NRA would allegedly be obligated to cover certain severance costs.

Since the April filing, the NRA has separately accused Ackerman of trying to use North to orchestrate a “coup” in the organization.

The legal wrangling in northern Virginia is playing out as New York Attorney General Tish James investigates the group, chartered in New York State since its 1871 founding.

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: