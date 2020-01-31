MEANWHILE: Senate Interviews IRS Whistleblower

Latest
January 31, 2020 10:01 a.m.
Senate investigators interviewed in recent weeks a whistleblower who claims wrongdoing in the Internal Revenue Service’s mandatory audit of the President and Vice President, the Washington Post reports.

Staffers on the Senate Finance Committee, for both Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), questioned the whistleblower for the transcribed session.

The whistleblower’s existence first came to light in August 2019 in a court filing submitted by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of its lawsuit seeking to obtain President Trump’s tax returns.

The tipster reportedly alleges that a political appointee at the Treasury Department possibly attempted to meddle in the agency’s mandatory audit of Trump’s or Mike Pence’s returns.

This is, of course, not the only whistleblower-related investigation to occur in Congress. The report comes on what may be the final day of President Trump’s impeachment trial over allegations that he extorted Ukraine to announce politically beneficial investigations, a scandal revealed by a whistleblower from the intelligence community.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
