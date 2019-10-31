House, Justice Department Face Off In Court Over McGahn Subpoena

A hearing Thursday in the lawsuit brought by the House to enforce its subpoena of ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn kicked off with a discussion over whether the court could wade into the dispute at all.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she wanted to start the hearing with that debate and related questions, before moving on to the merits of the arguments that the Justice Department is making in the litigation. The Department, which is representing McGahn, claims that because he served as a close advisor to the President, he is protected by an “absolute” immunity that prevents the House from enforcing the subpoena.

Before digging into that argument however, Jackson wanted to hear the arguments on the so-called “threshold” questions. The Justice Department is arguing that the court does not even have the authority to settle the dispute between the House and the administration.

Arguing for the House Judiciary Committee, Megan Barbero told the judge that the committee has standing and that the judge had the authority to settle the issue.

“We are not asking the court to tread any new ground,” Barbero said, pointing to cases from the George W. Bush administration and the Obama administration in which Congress asked courts to enforce their subpoenas.

The case predates the current impeachment probe into President Trump’s Ukraine conduct, and it arises from the House’s efforts to follow up on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. In the litigation, however, the House is claiming that those efforts were also part of an impeachment inquiry. Either way, the case could have implications for the House’s efforts to enforce compliance of its Ukraine probe subpoenas.

The House subpoenaed McGahn in April, after their voluntary requests that he testify were unsuccessful. He did not show for his scheduled deposition, claiming to be hamstrung by a White House order that he not testify, and discussions with the administration through the summer about accommodating his testimony went nowhere. The Judiciary Committee filed its lawsuit against McGahn in August.