Lin Wood Stares Down Legal Onslaught, With Communist Plots Around Every Corner

The attorney to both the JonBenet Ramsey family and Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election faces threats to his existence as a lawyer, as a state bar investigation and a federal judge both hold inquiries into Lin Wood’s role in spreading bonkers myths about the 2020 election.

“I believe as a matter of faith that President Trump is anointed by God to lead our country in these extraordinary times,” Wood wrote in a Telegram message posted last week.

In another, Wood referred to the Georgia state bar association as a “communist organization.” He also accused Fox News host Sean Hannity of betting him in November 2020 that Trump had actually lost the election — a proposal that he said ended their purported twenty-year friendship.

“God has separated the wheat from the chaff,” Wood wrote.

The messages come as Wood faces inquiries from the Georgia bar, where he is an attorney, and from a Detroit federal judge who is weighing whether to sanction the onetime celebrity attorney for his role in unleashing the “Kraken” lawsuits that sought to overturn the results of last year’s election.

The lawsuit in question, filed in federal court in Detroit, was one of several legal efforts by those who regarded the outcome of the 2020 election as the product of an international communist conspiracy.

Wood was helped in the Kraken by Sidney Powell, who gave a famous November 2020 press conference in which she accused dead Venezuelan communist leader Hugo Chavez of masterminding the plot.

Now, Wood is accusing those seeking to end his legal career of being communists themselves. It’s not clear if they’re acting at Chavez’s direction.

In one Wednesday legal filing in the Michigan federal case, attorneys for the City of Detroit accused Wood of allowing, along with eight other Kraken attorneys, his “name and reputation” to be used “to endorse this mendacious litigation.”

Wood claimed at a July 12 sanctions hearing in the case that he wasn’t subject to the judge’s jurisdiction. He had been added to the case without his knowledge, Wood claimed, and hadn’t participated in any legal work surrounding it.

Attorneys for Detroit seeking to have him sanctioned for participating in the Kraken said that that made no sense.

“Wood’s sudden modesty about his participation in Michigan is an anomaly,” the filing reads. “Throughout the post-election litigation, Wood took a high profile, supporting challenges to the election results and even endorsing martial law.

Wood told TPM in an email exchange that he had “never knowingly endorsed false statements as alleged by the City of Detroit.”

Wood denied playing an “active role” in the Michigan lawsuit, accusing attorneys for Detroit of “misrepresent[ing] the truth.”

When asked about the claim around Hannity and the bet, Wood also declined to provide proof of the supposed wager.

A lot of his activity lately has been focused on fending off the Georgia bar investigation, which has been mulling whether to take disciplinary action against Wood since February over his role in propagating the myth that the 2020 election was stolen.

Part of that consideration has reportedly involved asking Wood to undertake a mental health exam, a request that Wood denied.

Wood has, in turn, accused the Georgia bar over the past few days of being a communist front.

“Guess the GA Bar is not interested in learning the TRUTH,” he wrote on Thursday. “Communist organizations have little or no interest in exposing TRUTH.”

“I spent much of the day dealing with my attorney as we prepare to deal with the continued smear attacks being waged by the State Bar of Georgia,” Wood wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. “These frivolous attacks by the enemy are intended to distract and burden me.”

He added that he tried “to deal with them as efficiently as possible as I have more productive things to do.”