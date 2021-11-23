Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Far-Right Groups

The House January 6 Committee sent subpoenas on Tuesday to a series of far-right groups and their leaders whose members were involved in either the Capitol insurrection or the rallies beforehand.

The Proud Boys, its leader Enrique Tarrio, and the Oath Keepers and its leader Stewart Rhodes all received House subpoenas.

The panel also issued a subpoena to First Amendment Praetorian and its founder, Robert Patrick Lewis. First Amendment Praetorian provided security for a rally on Jan. 5 at Freedom Plaza, according to a permit for the event and its organizer, Cindy Chafian.

The subpoenas come one day after the panel signaled that its investigation into the rally on the White House ellipse on Jan. 6 had expanded, with demands for documents and interviews going to far-right provocateurs Alex Jones and Roger Stone, but also to people involved in organizing the rally behind the scenes.

In the subpoena to Rhodes, the Oath Keepers leader, the panel notes that a member of the group was charged with crimes relating to the assault on the Capitol. Investigators also say that they want Rhodes’s records and testimony in part because he “suggested that the Oath Keepers should, or were prepared to, engage in violence to ensure their preferred election outcome.”

The demand suggests that the panel views the Oath Keepers’ involvement as part of a larger conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election, with the subpoena referencing stated attempts to have Oath Keepers patrol voting booths in November 2020, and statements from Rhodes after the results were finalized opining that Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act to stay in power.

For Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader who is currently incarcerated, the panel wants to know about potential coordination among Proud Boys members on the day of the attack. Video from the day has shown Proud Boys members instigating several acts of violence in and around the Capitol.

This story will be updated.