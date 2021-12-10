Latest
Jan. 6 Committee Homes In On Links Between Trump, Big Lie Rallies

The panel demanded records from six more organizers of Jan. 5 and 6 events protesting the certification of Biden's win.
By
December 10, 2021 2:31 p.m.

The Jan. 6 Committee issued subpoenas on Friday to six more people who were involved in organizing rallies around the capital promoting the Big Lie.

The subpoenas went to a series of people who have lower profiles than some other recent subpoena recipients but who were deeply involved in staging events on Jan. 5 and 6 that called on Congress to prevent Biden from taking office.

Some of those subpoenaed spoke with former President Trump in the days leading up to the Capitol insurrection.

Brian Jack, Trump’s director of political affairs, reportedly asked members of Congress to speak at a Jan. 6 rally on the ellipse on Trump’s behalf.

Two others who received subpoenas — Bobby Peede, Jr. and Max Miller — met with President Trump in his private White House dining room on Jan. 4 to discuss the rally.

Others who received subpoenas played roles in staging rallies in support of Trump’s effort to subvert the election. They include Ed Martin, a right-wing organizer who described to TPM on Jan. 5 why he thought Congress was well-placed to block Biden from taking office.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
