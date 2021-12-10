Jan. 6 Committee Homes In On Links Between Trump, Big Lie Rallies

The Jan. 6 Committee issued subpoenas on Friday to six more people who were involved in organizing rallies around the capital promoting the Big Lie.

The subpoenas went to a series of people who have lower profiles than some other recent subpoena recipients but who were deeply involved in staging events on Jan. 5 and 6 that called on Congress to prevent Biden from taking office.

Some of those subpoenaed spoke with former President Trump in the days leading up to the Capitol insurrection.

Brian Jack, Trump’s director of political affairs, reportedly asked members of Congress to speak at a Jan. 6 rally on the ellipse on Trump’s behalf.

Two others who received subpoenas — Bobby Peede, Jr. and Max Miller — met with President Trump in his private White House dining room on Jan. 4 to discuss the rally.

Others who received subpoenas played roles in staging rallies in support of Trump’s effort to subvert the election. They include Ed Martin, a right-wing organizer who described to TPM on Jan. 5 why he thought Congress was well-placed to block Biden from taking office.