In Your Face! Rudy Visits White House As Impeachment Of His Client Advances

President-elect Donald Trump meets with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit shoul... President-elect Donald Trump meets with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 13, 2019 10:36 a.m.
President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani visited the White House on Friday morning, as the House Judiciary Committee advanced two articles of impeachment against his client.

Giuliani reportedly intends to brief Trump on the results of his trip to Ukraine last week, where he met with Ukrainians hawking various forms of dirt on Democratic politicians.

It is that same effort to induce Ukraine to manufacture opposition research which led to Trump’s impeachment, an irony that appears lost on the former New York City mayor.

Giulaini returned from the trip on Saturday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump called him while Giuliani’s plane was taxiing, asking, in his attorney’s recollection, “what did you get?”

“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani reportedly replied.

Giuliani has said that Trump asked him to brief Attorney General Bill Barr, as well as Republican senators on what he learned while studying corruption abroad last week.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak tweeted a picture showed the former US attorney arriving.

 

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
