House Intel Swears In Mueller Deputy For Testimony

The House Intelligence Committee is giving Aaron Zebley — a top aide to former special counsel Robert Mueller — the opportunity to testify alongside Mueller at the hearing the committee is hosting Wednesday.

At the start of the House Intel hearing, its chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said it was up to the committee who is sworn in and allowed to testify, despite the “angry man down the street who is not happy about you being here today,” an apparent reference to President Trump.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — the top Republican on the committee — griped about Zebley’s participation.

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Mueller earlier Wednesday Zebley was present but only to advise Mueller.