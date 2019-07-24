Latest
22 mins ago
READ: Adam Schiff’s Devastating Indictment Of Trump’s ‘Disloyalty To Country’
23 mins ago
Ranting And Raging: GOPers Throw Everything But Kitchen Sink At Mueller
2 hours ago
Key Moments From Mueller’s Capitol Hill Testimony So Far
muckraker

House Intel Swears In Mueller Deputy For Testimony

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 24, 2019 1:27 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House Intelligence Committee is giving Aaron Zebley —  a top aide to former special counsel Robert Mueller — the opportunity to testify alongside Mueller at the hearing the committee is hosting Wednesday.

At the start of the House Intel hearing, its chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said it was up to the committee who is sworn in and allowed to testify, despite the “angry man down the street who is not happy about you being here today,” an apparent reference to President Trump.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — the top Republican on the committee — griped about Zebley’s participation.

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Mueller earlier Wednesday  Zebley was present but only to advise Mueller.

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: