muckraker Battle Over The Census

Hoyer Announces Criminal Contempt Vote Against Barr, Ross On House Floor

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks to the media December 21, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House Democratic leaders responded to the accusations from the House Republicans of not forming a panel to negotiate the payroll tax cut extension bill, after the House rejected the version approved by the Senate. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 11, 2019 12:38 pm

Congress will vote next week to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over their failure to comply with subpoenas over plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced on Thursday.

Scheduled for Tuesday, the vote will address Barr and Ross’s refusal to hand over documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

The move comes hours before President Trump is expected to announce an executive order aimed at adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, after the Supreme Court struck the question last month in a mixed ruling.

The House has not yet filed a lawsuit to enforce the subpoenas against Barr and Ross, which seek records from the backstory around how the decision to add the question to the 2020 census was made.

More Muckraker
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: