Hoyer Announces Criminal Contempt Vote Against Barr, Ross On House Floor

Congress will vote next week to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt over their failure to comply with subpoenas over plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced on Thursday.

Scheduled for Tuesday, the vote will address Barr and Ross’s refusal to hand over documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

The House will vote Tuesday to hold the Admin in contempt of Congress after defying subpoenas for documents explaining the effort to add a citizenship question to the #Census. We will hold this Admin accountable for continued obstruction & oppose efforts to undermine the census. — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) July 11, 2019

The move comes hours before President Trump is expected to announce an executive order aimed at adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, after the Supreme Court struck the question last month in a mixed ruling.

The House has not yet filed a lawsuit to enforce the subpoenas against Barr and Ross, which seek records from the backstory around how the decision to add the question to the 2020 census was made.