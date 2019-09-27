Latest
40 mins ago
House Ramps Up Impeachment Probe With Ukraine Doc Subpoena, Deposition Plans
during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.
2 hours ago
Chris Wallace Calls Trumpworld’s Spin On Whistleblower ‘Astonishing’
3 hours ago
READ: House Panels Demand Docs Over $400 Mil Ukraine Aid Delay

Giuliani To Appear With Putin In Reprisal Of Role At Pro-Russian Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs a meeting of the Commission for Military Technology Cooperation at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs a meeting of the Commission for Military Technology Cooperation at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin/Pool Photo via AP)
By
|
September 27, 2019 5:37 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

As the House prepares to consider whether to impeach President Trump over an unprecedented plot to turn Ukraine into an opposition research factory, his personal attorney and associate Rudy Giuliani has decided to keep busy: he is scheduled to attend a pro-Russian conference in Armenia next month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post first reported Giuliani’s planned Oct. 1 appearance, which he confirmed in an interview with the newspaper.

After the Post published its report, Giuliani told reporters that he was “not going” and that he “didn’t know till now that Putin was going.”

The conference’s website still shows America’s mayor as scheduled to attend.

The two are not slated to appear together.

Rather, an agenda for the event shows, Giuliani is scheduled to speak on a panel about “Digital financial technologies” in the “Eurasian continent.” Kremlin official Sergei Glazyev, who is sanctioned and who penned an anti-semitic screed earlier this year, will moderate.

Putin, by contrast, will close out the conference later that day. He is scheduled to appear at a ceremony with heads of state from the Eurasian Economic Union — an economic trading unit led by Moscow. The closing ceremony is slated to address the “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent.”

That event will include Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani and Belarusian premier Aleksandr Lukashenko.

TPM reported on Giuliani’s attendance of the same conference last year. A local multimillionaire who also leads the Union of Armenians of Russia reportedly invited him to that event.

Giuliani will make the trip as House Democrats start to hold hearings on impeachment, and as he alternately confirms and denies allegations that he helped President Trump pressure Ukraine into fabricating damaging information about Joe Biden and the origins of the Mueller investigation.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: