Former Rep. Pete Sessions Subpoenaed Over Giuliani Contacts

Former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) received a subpoena over his contacts with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani from a grand jury in connection with a Manhattan federal criminal investigation of the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the subpoena, said that it sought documents “related to Mr. Giuliani’s business dealings with Ukraine and his involvement in efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, as well as any interactions between” Sessions, Giuliani, and four of his associates who were indicted last week in a campaign finance scheme.

Matt Mackowiak, a Sessions spokesman, told TPM that the former congressman was “cooperating with the U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York and will be providing documents to their office related to this matter over the next couple of weeks as requested.”

Sessions sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a letter last year accusing then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch of disloyalty while pushing for her resignation.

The indictment that was released last week alleged that two Giuliani associates – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – contributed money to the campaign of an unnamed U.S. Congressman while lobbying him to press for Yovanovitch’s removal.

The Journal also reported that the investigation into Giuliani has been proceeding since August. Giuliani denies any wrongdoing.