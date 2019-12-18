Latest
on November 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
46 mins ago
Appeals Court Invalidates ACA Mandate But Doesn’t Pull Plug On Obamacare Yet
58 mins ago
Graham Consoled Trump Amid Impeachment: ‘You’ve Got A Lot To Be Proud Of’
2 hours ago
The Mayor Of Salem Burns Trump With A Wicked History Lesson On Witch Trials

Firtash Lawyer Denies Link Between His Client And $1 Million Parnas Transaction

Lev Parnas (C) and his wife Svetlana Parnas (R) depart federal court following an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
December 18, 2019 5:56 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The lawyer for Ukraine billionaire gas middleman Dmytro Firtash who wired $1 million to Lev Parnas’s wife confirmed that he was the source of the money, Reuters reported.

But Dubai-based Swiss attorney Ralph Oswald Isenegger told Reuters in a statement that he was not acting on Firtash’s behalf in sending the money.

Isenegger reportedly claimed that the $1 million was a loan, with interest. Manhattan federal prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that the money had been “papered over” as an unsecured loan, and suggested that it was, in fact, “income.”

The lawyer for the Ukrainian oligarch reportedly added that he had demanded that Parnas and his wife, Svetlana, return the $1 million after the south Florida businessman was arrested.

“Neither Mr. Parnas nor his wife has responded to my request,” Isenegger reportedly said.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: