WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) heads to a vote in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The spotlight on Sen. Manchin grew even brighter after declaring that he will vote against the Democrats voting rights bill, the For the People Act, in his op-ed that was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail over the weekend. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
‘Conservative Porn Star’ Expelled After First Day Of TPUSA Student Event

at The Mezzanine on November 2, 2018 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Brandi Love attends Dinner With Dani Launch Party at The Mezzanine on November 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dani Daniels)
By
|
July 19, 2021 12:45 p.m.

It started innocently enough.

Testing the Trumpified GOP’s newfound love for freedom of speech, a right-wing porn star planned to attend the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit 2021, which began this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

The conservative movement can be a big tent – a tent big enough to contain both Brandi Love, who purchased an “adult VIP ticket,” and groypers, the white supremacist followers of Nick Fuentes.

But things went haywire when Love arrived at the event, as the event’s white nationalist contingent approached her while more mainstream conservative voices fretted over what harms her presence might inflict on children at the event.

Love, a self-branded “conservative porn star” who is a contributor to The Federalist, found herself besieged by the combination of white supremacists and moralizers, leading to her eventual expulsion from the event while triggering a debate on the right over whether the conservative movement should embrace Love.

Jaden McNeil, a Fuentes devotee and self-described “conservative gamer,” wrote on Telegram on Saturday that “There are 13 year old kids at this conference and TPUSA has pornstars as VIPs.”

“Imagine sending your kids to this conference thinking they’re gonna learn about Christian Conservative values and they come home w photos w pornstars,” he added.

Fuentes himself complained that TPUSA had banned him from attending, “but allows in a literal porn star.”

So-called “groypers,” white nationalists who follow Fuentes, reportedly began to approach Love at the conference. Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo was at the conference, and first reported details of Love’s banning.

Later that night, TPUSA cancelled Love’s invitation to the conference and refunded her ticket.

That decision prompted Love to post the message on her Twitter account, and to declare that “The Republican Party is broken.”

Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Points USA spokesman, told TPM in a statement that the group was not trying to be “unkind or rude” to Love, but was rather concerned by her social media posts.

“A few concerned parents rightly alerted us to the extremely pornographic nature of her social media posts, and event leadership immediately took the appropriate steps in keeping with the best interest of the minors present at the event,” Kolvet said in the statement, adding that the non-profit has a policy of not involving itself with those who “publish sexually explicit and pornographic content at student events.”

Kolvet added that any controversy “is purely contrived.”

“No one is attacking her right to own her own platform or business, it just shouldn’t be around kids,” Kolvet added.

Love’s expulsion triggered right-on-right arguments between those who would prefer Love’s brand of conservatism to that on offer from the likes of Erik Erickson, and those who can’t stand to imagine delicate conservative youth being exposed to Love.

Love, for her part, seems to have taken the whole event on the chin.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, she decried it as the “worst case example of cancel culture.”

“TPUSA literally opened the show talking about how we need to fight back against big tech censorship, cancel culture, the deterioration of our 1st Amendment etc,” she said.
“Charlie Kirk literally talked about making sacrifices as outspoken ‘conservatives.’ Something I’ve been for years at great risk and great loss. And then they expelled me.”

She is also using the opportunity to sell t-shirts referencing the supposed role of Kirk, who founded TPUSA, in her banning.

“I triggered Charlie Kirk,” the shirt reads.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
