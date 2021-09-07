Brazilian Authorities Question Jason Miller After CPAC Event In Brasilia

Trump adviser Jason Miller claims he was questioned by authorities Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to leave Brazil’s capitol.
Miller said that he has attended the “CPAC Brasil Conference” in Brasilia before authorities questioned him for three hours, according to a statement obtained by TPM. CPAC Brazil bills itself as “The biggest conservative event in the world in Brazil.”
“We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk,'” the statement reads. “We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States.”
It’s not clear which authorities conducted the questioning or what the subject of the investigation was.
GETTR, the right-wing social network which, per Miller, received funding from Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui’s family foundation, issued the statement on Miller’s behalf. The CPAC Brasil 2021 website lists GETTR and Parler, another right-wing social network, as sponsors of the event.
CPAC Brasil said on a website for the event that Miller was set to speak at the gathering, and listed other MAGA notables like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Mark E. Green (R-TN) as attending.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of former President Trump who was planning to hold a Stop the Steal-style rally on Tuesday, the country’s independence day, faces re-election in October 2022. That’s reportedly led to Bolsonaro officials seeking help from Trumpworld in their effort to stay in power.
Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo traveled to the United States last month, where he met with Trump and received a signed MAGA hat from the former president.
On Aug. 11, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian parliamentarian, attended MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s South Dakota symposium on wacked-out theories of cyber fraud in the 2020 election.
Bolsonaro gave Lindell the MAGA hat.
Reports from Brazilian media have suggested that prosecutors in the country have eyed the younger Bolsonaro’s planning for the 2022 election in the country, including his ties to former Trump campaign chair Steve Bannon.
There’s nothing to suggest that the reported Bolsonaro investigation is tied to Miller’s stay in Brasilia.