Brazilian Authorities Question Jason Miller After CPAC Event In Brasilia

Trump adviser Jason Miller claims he was questioned by authorities Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to leave Brazil’s capitol.

Miller said that he has attended the “CPAC Brasil Conference” in Brasilia before authorities questioned him for three hours, according to a statement obtained by TPM. CPAC Brazil bills itself as “The biggest conservative event in the world in Brazil.”

“We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk,'” the statement reads. “We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States.”

It’s not clear which authorities conducted the questioning or what the subject of the investigation was.

GETTR, the right-wing social network which, per Miller, received funding from Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui’s family foundation, issued the statement on Miller’s behalf. The CPAC Brasil 2021 website lists GETTR and Parler, another right-wing social network, as sponsors of the event.