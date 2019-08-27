Barr Books $30K Open Bar Holiday Party At Trump DC Hotel

Attorney General Bill Barr has booked a $30,000 Gaelic-themed holiday party at the Trump D.C. hotel, the Washington Post reports.

The event is slated to occur Dec. 8 and will feature a four-hour open bar.

The event will be a “ceilidh” – a kind of social event that involves dancing and Gaelic folk music, including bagpipes.

And while Barr may be known more for blowing smoke than bagpipes, the event fits in to a long tradition. This is not his first ceilidh – he’s hosted the events annually for years – and, he’s a fervid bagpiper.

Take a look below, at Barr’s 2014 ceilidh to get a flavor of the bacchanal we can expect to see at the Trump D.C. hotel in December. An agent for the singer – Scottish folk artist Julie Fowlis – confirmed to TPM that she had performed for Barr at private events.

A Justice Department official told the Post that Barr only booked the Trump property after the Willard and Mayflower – two other high-end D.C. hotels – were booked.