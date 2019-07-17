Appeals Court Invites Trump DOJ To Opine On Move To Block House Subpoena

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals invited the Justice Department to offer its opinion on an attempt by President Trump to block a House investigation of his finances, according to a Wednesday court filing.

In a letter to Solicitor General Noel Francisco, the court asks “whether the United States would like to submit its views” on the issue.

The court is examining an appeal from President Trump, who is trying to block a series of subpoenas issued by the House Financial Service and Intelligence Committees to two of his longtime lenders, Deutsche Bank and Capitol One.

Trump hired personal attorneys to file the lawsuit, as well as for another, similar case in D.C. in which he is trying to block a Congressional subpoena to his longtime accounting firm.

At oral arguments in the appeal of the D.C. case last week, Trump personal attorney William Consovoy was repeatedly asked why the Justice Department did not have representation at the hearing. The court then asked the DOJ if it had an opinion to offer on the matter.

In the Deutsche Bank case, the DOJ has until Aug. 19 to submit a brief. The court also asked that lawyers for the two lenders attend the next hearing.