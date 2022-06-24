Latest
12 mins ago
Thomas Calls For SCOTUS To ‘Reconsider’ Rights To Same-Sex Marriage, Contraception￼
31 mins ago
Roe v Wade Overturned
46 mins ago
Congress Passes Modest Gun Reform Bill After SCOTUS Hands Down Anti-Regulation Opinion

Alito Changed Next To Nothing From The Leaked Draft

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) U.S. Supreme Court former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, associate justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, Chief Justice John Roberts, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ac... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) U.S. Supreme Court former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, associate justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, Chief Justice John Roberts, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker attend a memorial ceremony for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Members of the public can pay their respects as Bush lays in state until Wednesday, when he will be honored during a memorial service at the National Cathedral. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 24, 2022 1:09 p.m.

Justice Samuel Alito and the conservative majority changed almost nothing in the opinion published on Friday, making practically the same draft ruling leaked to Politico in May the law of the land.

Alito did include sections in the published ruling that address dissents offered by the three justices in the court’s liberal minority, and a section addressing a concurrence written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

But by and large, the published version is the same as the draft: it overturns Roe and Casey, does so with the same reasoning, and virtually in the same terms.

The opinion remains blistering, calling doctors that perform abortions “abortionists,” for example — language that comes as part of an analysis which suggests that performing the procedure is a criminal act.

At only one point, TPM found, did Alito tone down his writing.

In the draft, Alito wrote that “until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Zero. None.”

In the final, published version, Alito excised the final two words. There is no “Zero. None.” in the published opinion.

Most of the changes between the drafts are simply copyedits — changing “%” to the written-out “percent,” or expanding citations.

The changes that go beyond style tweaks are still largely insubstantial.

In the draft, Alito wrote that the court was considering “whether a right to obtain an abortion is supported by other precedents.”

In the published version, Alito wrote that the court was considering whether the same right is “part of a broader entrenched right that is supported by other precedents.”

At other points, Alito slightly changed descriptions or medical terminology. In the draft, for example, he wrote “certain dilation and extraction procedures.” In the published version, he referred to “evacuation procedures.”

Elsewhere in the draft, Alito referred to fetal viability “after conception.” In the published version, it’s fetal viability during the weeks “of pregnancy.”

The changes are minor, and, in a sense, serve to illustrate the broader point: the extreme draft that was leaked in May did not change.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Muckraker
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: