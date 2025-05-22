Latest
2 hours ago
An Outspoken Christian Nationalist Pastor Expands His Sway In Trump’s DC
3 hours ago
House Passes Trump’s Reconciliation Bill After Shoving In Larger Medicaid Cuts At Last Minute
2 days ago
DHS Sent Detainees To South Sudan On Tuesday In Blatant Defiance Of Judge, Attorneys Allege
2 days ago
House GOPers Claim Bill Will ‘Eventually’ Pass After Trump Bullying. But Not Everything Is ‘Hunky Dory’
Morning Memo

Welcome To The White Christian Nationalist Presidency

INSIDE: Brian Murphy ... Abrego Garcia ... Pete Hegseth
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a meeting with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations betwe... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a meeting with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump signed an executive order in February that claimed white South Africans are the victims of government land confiscation and race-based “genocide” while admitting some of those Afrikaners as refugees to the United States. Trump also halted all foreign aid to South Africa and expelled the country’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 22, 2025 9:26 a.m.
265
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

An Essential Prism For Our Time

Before jumping into the day’s news, I want to elevate another prism through which to examine the Trump II presidency: white Christian nationalism.

By now I’m sure it’s obvious that Morning Memo is mostly structured around tracking the erosion of the rule of law as a singular threat to democracy. I’ve also offered narrower frameworks – like the trifecta of retribution, destruction, corruption – to help you organize in your own mind the depredations of the Trump II presidency.

But I have this persistent feeling that while the rule of law prism is plenty broad enough to include the anti-DEI and anti-trans rampages, sustained attacks on voting rights, anti-immigration policy except for white South Africans, performative white aggrievement, anti-semitism masquerading as anti-anti-semitism, and a host of other Trump II initiatives, I need to be more explicit about the white Christian nationalism suffused throughout the last four months.

Perhaps for now it is enough just to say it out loud and offer it as a lens through which to view today’s particularly pungent array of news. You might also find it useful to train that lens backwards for additional clarity on what we’ve been living through since January.

Trump Administration ‘Unquestionably’ Violated Court Order

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Boston spent most of the day trying to unwind the Trump administration’s South Sudan gambit, a brazen violation of his order imposing strict conditions on third country deportations

I could write at length about the various elements of the case, but let me boil it down as succinctly as I can: Murphy found that the Department of Homeland Security “unquestionably” violated his order, but he set aside for now the question of punishment for contempt of court to focus on what to do about the ghost flight of eight migrants with alleged criminal convictions that was reportedly originally headed to South Sudan. Here’s where he landed:

  • Over objections from the migrants’ counsel, Murphy ordered that deportees would remain abroad somewhere in U.S. custody and be given all of the due process remotely that they had been entitled to receive before their unlawful removals.
  • Murphy “clarified” his preliminary injunction so that the Trump administration could not feign confusion again about what it said.
  • Murphy ordered the Trump administration to provide by the end of the day today a declaration addressing a news report that South Sudan says any foreign migrants it receives from the United States will simply be “re-deported to their correct country.” That kind of workaround is illegal under U.S. law.
  • Murphy gave the Trump DOJ a deadline to provide proof that it had notified all the necessary government components of his order and of the risk of contempt of court if it were violated again.

Murphy didn’t tip his hand as to punishment for the violation, but it comes against a backdrop of what he referred to at one point as an “overwhelming series of errors in this case in its short existence.”

That remark came as Murphy was wrangling with the implications of DHS having provided him with false-and-now-retracted information about the related case of a gay deportee, who fears persecution and goes by the initials O.C.G. (but was not aboard in the South Sudan flight). “This is a really big deal. It’s a big deal to lie to a court under oath. … I could not take this more seriously,” Judge Murphy admonished.

If you were looking for harsh sanctions against Trump administration officials for defying the courts, you came away disappointed. I get it. I also think the leash the courts are giving the administration has shortened dramatically, and each subsequent judge that comes to these cases, having seen what their judicial colleagues have dealt with, are exhibiting less credulity. But it’s a slow, grinding process.

Federal Judge In Texas Drops The Hammer In AEA Case

The Alien Enemies Act case in Houston is one example of a judge who is coming in later to the Trump immigration cases sidestepping some of the initial nonsense and cutting straight to the heart of the case. They’ve seen the stonewalling in the Abrego Garcia and Cristian cases out of Maryland. They’ve seen even the Roberts Court lose patience with the chronic due process violations. So the later cases are poised to move more quickly.

In the Houston case, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison on Monday gave the Trump administration 24 hours to file a declaration confirming the location and condition of
a Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act on March 15. Yesterday Ellison found the government’s declaration wholly inadequate:

Defendants’ declaration provided no meaningful information regarding Plaintiff Agelviz-Sanguino’s location, health, or the legal basis for his detention. The U.S. Embassy’s purported inquiry to El Salvadoran authorities—unsupported by details or evidence—does not satisfy the Court’s previous order.

Ellison, a 75-year-old Clinton appointee, issued a new order demanding a laundry list of specific details from the Trump administration about its handling of this case and the AEA deportations more broadly.

Expect this case to make its way rapidly to a hostile 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is already under strict orders from the Roberts Court on how to handle AEA cases.

MUST READ

Relying on internal documents, the NYT goes deep inside the Trump administration’s handling of the case of the mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia:

In the days before the government’s error became public, D.H.S. officials discussed trying to portray Mr. Abrego Garcia as a “leader” of the violent street gang MS-13, even though they could find no evidence to support the claim. They considered ways to nullify the original order that barred his deportation to El Salvador. They sought to downplay the danger he might face in one of that country’s most notorious prisons.

Trump’s New Mass Deportation Gambit

It appears that the Trump administration is dismissing pending immigration cases on a wholesale basis as a way of sidestepping immigration courts. By dismissing the cases, the administration can arrest migrants on the spot in court and put them on a faster track to deportation.

Judge Thwacks Trump DOJ Over Newark Mayor Case

A federal magistrate judge savaged the Trump DOJ for its “embarrassing retraction of charges” against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who had been arrested at a controversial ICE detention center in his city.

“An arrest of a public figure is not a preliminary investigative tool. It is a severe action,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Andre M. Espinosa told the DOJ prosecutor. “It should only be undertaken after a thorough, dispassionate investigation of credible evidence.”

Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba had announced the charges would be dropped the same day she announced charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) arising from the same incident. Baraka and McIver are both Black.

Trump DOJ Abandons Police Oversight

The Justice Department moved to drop civil rights cases against the police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville that had arisen from two of the highest profile police killings of the past decade: George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Both cases had been resolved with consent decrees which the Trump DOJ is now abandoning.

‘Secretary of Defense Christian Prayer & Worship Service’

Pete Hegseth led a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon yesterday, during which his own pastor praised President Trump as “sovereignly appointed” by God, the NYT reports.

Another Bonkers Oval Office Ambush

In a now-familiar Oval Office set piece, President Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with false claims of genocide against white Afrikaners, played him a propaganda video, and held up a photo of violence from another country. All while America’s most notorious South African migrant, Elon Musk, was standing by in person. “Trump Casts Himself as a Protector of Persecuted White People” was an apt headline for the day and the historic moment:

Trump is now giving the South African president the full Zelenskyy treatment

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) May 21, 2025 at 12:53 PM

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

265
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's editor at large. Signal: davidkurtz.88 Proton: davidmkurtz@proton.me
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Morning Memo
265
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. It’s really getting tiresome to read and hear pundits express any level of surprise when confronted with the reality Donald Trump is not subject to our nation’s laws. They may as well tell us water is wet, excitedly and with awe. Brazen? This is what he does. Sheesh.

    Trump Administration ‘Unquestionably’ Violated Court Order

    U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Boston spent most of the day trying to unwind the Trump administration’s South Sudan gambit, a brazen violation of his order imposing strict conditions on third country deportations

  2. Lots to comment on when the zone gets flooded with reactionary revanchist shit but what continues to astonish is how much of it is based on fantasy, febrile myths forming the basis for policy debacles.

  4. Trump Administration ‘Unquestionably’ Violated Court Order

    For the love of all that’s holy, can we please find someone, ANYone, that will do something about this.?

    And to the vote overnight about the new budget:

    I have a colleague at the store whose son is autistic. He tried to harm himself and she told me was being released from the hospital this past Tuesday. He is a teenager. She knows she’s losing his coverage with this bill. She’s a single parent. I don’t know what she’s going to do.

    And that’s along with all the variously disabled customers I wait on at the store. They’re all going to lose something in all of this, but I guarantee you, they will vote for any GQP that comes along and disparage their current representative, who is Democrat.

    The nation is about to change drastically and not in a good way. After Medicare, the next on the chopping block will be Social Security. Mark my word.

  5. Sad but true.

    On the flip side, the young man in front of me bought my latte at the store yesterday. It was odd in a way because he never smiled. But I did. (Maybe he was feeling glum about everything, too.)

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

259 more replies

Participants

Avatar for josephebacon Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for clemmers Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for becca656 Avatar for dont Avatar for sniffit Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for mch Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for mrf Avatar for darrtown Avatar for 21zna9 Avatar for demyankee Avatar for noonm Avatar for tleopold Avatar for luckie Avatar for davidn Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for llwillis Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for garrybee Avatar for Scoutmom Avatar for marciaann

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: