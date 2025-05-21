LIVE COVERAGE

Judge Threatens DHS Officials With Contempt Over Migrant Removals To South Sudan

May 21, 2025
A plane chartered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carrying detainees on April 15, 2025. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
May 21, 2025
The Trump administration sent a planeload of detainees to South Sudan on Tuesday, according to the detainees’ lawyers, allegedly violating a clear court order to provide people sent to third countries with notice and time to challenge their removal.

It’s the latest example of brazen defiance of the courts from the Trump administration. After an emergency hearing last evening, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy for the District of Massachusetts will hold another hearing at 11 a.m. ET over the removals and a motion from defense attorneys in the case to halt the operation.

We’ll be covering this in real-time. Follow along below.

  1. Damn, I was really holding out for the “South Sudan made them citizens” excuse. Claiming South Sudan is just an extended layover is seriously weak nonsense.

  2. Not so sure much will come of this. The DOJ is on the side of the people doing the rendering, and not so much interested in enforcing the law or any court adjudications.

    Will be interesting to see if anything comes of this latest travesty.

    So far it’s just more of the same from the courts. We were hopeful when the outrage was expressed, but it’s getting old if no one is actually held in contempt.

  4. Nothing is going to happen. Nothing ever does.

  5. The only hope at this point is for US…THE PEOPLE to force the Rethugs in Congress to do their damn jobs and issue warrants for this creep and his willing henchmen/women. The courts do not have the power to arrest the SOB. Congress does. We need to inundate the Rethug Reps and Senators with angry letters/emails/calls until they finally get the message that their little evangelical coup overstepped bigly, and we are NOT having it. It is past time for progressives/Dems/Sane People to stop whining and wringing hands and get active. Let these cowardly Rethugs know they are going to pay a price for kissing up to this wannabe Mafia Don. Their self interest will eventually take over. Time to stop being polite. Threats work on these cowards, and we have the means to threaten their power.
    The cowards/haters who still support the crimes this Bozo is committing will fold like a cheap tent if they see the power of people who will stand up for democracy and our Constitution…and that includes this pathetic excuse for a SCOTUS.

