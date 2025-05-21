Judge Threatens DHS Officials With Contempt Over Migrant Removals To South Sudan

The Trump administration sent a planeload of detainees to South Sudan on Tuesday, according to the detainees’ lawyers, allegedly violating a clear court order to provide people sent to third countries with notice and time to challenge their removal.

It’s the latest example of brazen defiance of the courts from the Trump administration. After an emergency hearing last evening, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy for the District of Massachusetts will hold another hearing at 11 a.m. ET over the removals and a motion from defense attorneys in the case to halt the operation.

We’ll be covering this in real-time. Follow along below.