Trump Sues The New York Times And His Own Niece, Who Calls Him A ‘F*cking Loser’

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Trump Smash

The ex-president filed a $100 million suit against Mary Trump, the New York Times, and three of its reporters (David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner) over their blockbuster story on his tax evasion schemes based on tax records that his niece provided.

Trump’s lawsuit accuses the defendants of carrying out “an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own benefit and utilized as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works.”

Mary Trump mocked her uncle as a “fucking loser” in response to the lawsuit. “The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick,” she told the Daily Beast , which first reported on the lawsuit.

, which first reported on the lawsuit. The Times blasted the lawsuit as “an attempt to silence independent news organizations,” asserting that the outlet’s report “helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest.”

Susan Craig , who won a Pulitzer in 2019 with Barstow and Buettner for their report, had this to say:

I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think they call that journalism. @MaryLTrump https://t.co/i04hmblI4n — Susanne Craig (@susannecraig) September 22, 2021

House Democrats Pass The Spending Bill With A Debt Limit Suspension

Without a single vote from their Republican colleagues, House Democrats on Tuesday passed a stop-gap spending measure to fund the government through Dec. 3 and extend the debt limit until December 2022.

Now the real fight goes to the Senate, where Republicans have sworn they would reject the measure even if it means the entire country defaults on its loans and the government shuts down.

Tom Cotton says Democrats need to fund the government to keep it open past next week and avoid any kind of default because Republicans won’t help them pic.twitter.com/LXerUbqekO — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2021

Biden To Meet Today With Democratic Leadership

The President is slated to hold a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) today to help bring the party’s moderate and progressive groups together amid turbulence over his two-track plan for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and reconciliation.

An Anti-Masker Restaurant Owner Kicks Out A Couple Trying To Protect Their Immunocompromised Kid

A couple with a 4-month-old immunocompromised son got kicked out of a restaurant in Rowlett, Texas, earlier this month for wearing masks inside the establishment.

The restaurant waitress allegedly told the couple, “Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is … But this is political and I need you to take your masks off.”

The restaurant owner told local news outlet CBS 11 News that “I have spent my money on the business, my blood sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here,” and that “I feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.”

In Case You Missed It

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) quietly signed more abortion restrictions into law this week.

The law puts a ban on providing abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks of pregnancy.

after seven weeks of pregnancy. Those who “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” violate the ban will face a prison sentence of up to two years and fines up to $10,000.

What’s Sinema’s Deal?

It’s not easy to pinpoint what exactly Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) deal is, but a TPM reader who’s been receiving mailers singing her praises from the ”Center Forward” PAC has a good theory involving her pandering to independents.

Must-Read

“‘I Just Cry All the Time’: Non-Covid Patients Despair Over Delayed Care”​​ – The New York Times

A Democrat Defends Border Agents Who Charged At Migrants On Horseback

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) thinks people really need to chill out over Border Patrol agents using horses to chase and grab Haitian migrants at the southern border.

“What are they supposed to do, just stand there and let everybody come in?” he asked on CNN.

Besides, “Border Patrol has had those horse brigades for a while,” the Democrat insisted.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Border Patrol agents using reins on Haitian migrants: “Border Patrol has had those horse brigades for a while … What are they supposed to do, just stand there and let everybody come in?” pic.twitter.com/B6BhH9z5MW — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2021

Fun fact: Cuellar was one of the nine House Democrats who tried to force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Gaze Into The Abyss

Here’s a look at how conservatives are “hello there fellow kids”-ing with this truly cursed #content:

Watch out, Netflix, the Gen Z Republican channel is here. pic.twitter.com/ehBFzmndJ2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 22, 2021

