Trump About To Ditch A Drowning Perdue

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

No Time For Losers

Ex-Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s gubernatorial campaign is facing a total bloodbath on Tuesday, but Trump isn’t really interested in rescuing his endorsee, who the ex-president believes isn’t trying hard enough to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), per NBC News.

The ex-president isn’t planning on holding any more rallies for Perdue before the primary, according to a Trump associate.

A Perdue spokesperson denied that the candidate had stopped trying by pointing out the existence of Perdue's campaign website, where campaign events are "posted publicly."

In fact, it looks like Trump's having second thoughts about giving future endorsements in general, CNN reports: Not just because of Perdue, but also because the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary isn't going Trump's way either. His endorsee, celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz, is still neck-and-neck against David McCormick, and the race will likely face an automatic recount due to the paper-thin margin.

Michigan Elections Chief Says Trump Suggested She Be Executed

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) revealed in an NBC News interview that an inside source told her that the then-president allegedly floated having her arrested and executed for treason during a White House meeting after the 2020 election. A Trump spokesperson denied Benson’s allegation.

GOP Rep. Gave Capitol Tour Day Before Insurrection, Jan. 6 Committee Says

According to the House Jan. 6 Committee, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) gave a tour to visitors “through parts of the Capitol complex” the day before the Capitol attack. The panel also alleged that Republicans on the House Administration Committee (where Loudermilk sits) had denied seeing any tours while reviewing security camera footage of the days preceding the insurrection.

The Jan. 6 committee pointed to the tour in an information request to Loudermilk on Thursday. The panel asked to meet with the Republican sometime next week.

Loudermilk on Thursday denied giving anyone a "reconnaissance tour" on that day, claiming that he had only hosted a "constituent family with young children" in the House office buildings who never entered the Capitol building.

Loudermilk and Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis (R-IL) also denied covering up evidence of pre-insurrection tours and demanded that the Capitol Police release the security camera footage. The Jan. 6 committee said in its letter to Loudermilk that it has evidence that "directly contradicts" the Republicans' claim.

Barr Getting Ready To Testify To Jan. 6 Panel

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has tentatively agreed to give sworn testimony in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee, CNN reports. Axios and CBS News similarly report that the ex-attorney general’s in talks to cooperate with the panel.

Barr already informally met with the committee vice chair, Liz Cheney (R-WY), and the lawyers on the committee last fall, according to CNN. They reportedly spoke for two hours.

Anti-Cawthorn Group Sets Sights On Boebert

The American Muckrakers PAC, the group behind FireMadison.com that published some of the damning and/or embarrassing content on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) that led to his ouster, told Insider that with the North Carolina Republican booted out, the new target is Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

The founder of the PAC said the “information” he’s already gotten on Boebert focuses on financial matters (not like the “salacious” stuff on Cawthorn). The Colorado Republican’s already got a shady history there: The Associated Press found last year that the congresswoman had failed to report her husband’s income as a consultant for an energy company.

Boebert's primary is on June 28. She's facing off against Colorado state Sen. Don Coram (R).

Senate Greenlights $40 Billion Ukraine Aid

The Senate voted to approve $40 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Thursday, and the resolution is now ready for Biden’s signature. Once he signs it, the total amount of aid the U.S. gave to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion will be $54 billion.

