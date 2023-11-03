A Very Bad Day In Court For The Trumps

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Failsons

The two adult Trump sons flailed their way through their testimonies in the NY civil fraud trial against their so-called business empire. It didn’t go well.

The upshot of their testimonies was best captured by a spoof account on Twitter: “According to Junior and Eric, the Trump Organization is a ‘massive organization,’ which they ran without any involvement whatsoever in running it.” Indeed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Eric Trump sits in court during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on November 02, 2023 in New York City. Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization, began testifying yesterday concerning allegations that he; his father, the former president; and his brother Eric conspired to inflate Trump Sr.’s net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike-Pool/Getty Images)

The evidence against the Trumps is overwhelming, the judge didn’t appear to find them to be credible witnesses, and their defenses wilted under the slightest cross examination, often when presented with documentary evidence that directly contradicted their testimonies.

The day’s testimony ended with another clash between Trump’s counsel and the judge over the judge’s law clerk. MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin has a pet theory for why Trump attorney Christopher Kise would go to such lengths to antagonize the judge in a judge-tried case: It steered the news coverage away from the debacle of Eric’s testimony.

Ivanka Trump added a comic footnote to the day, asking an appeals court to delay her testimony next week on the grounds that it falls “in the middle of a school week.” The appeals court promptly denied her request.

Trump Files Emergency Appeal Of Chutkan Gag Order

Donald Trump went to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals late yesterday seeking an emergency stay of the gag order against him in the Jan. 6 case. He’s seeking an immediate pause of the gag order and then a stay while his appeal is pending. Trump asked the appeals court for a decision by Nov. 10, and if he loses he plans to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Disbarment Watch

Bloomberg: Rudy Giuliani Fights to Keep His DC Law License After Bar Report

Fights to Keep His DC Law License After Bar Report Bloomberg Law: John Eastman Preliminarily Found Culpable in California Bar Trial

Not Many Tea Leaves To Read

The Minnesota Supreme Court didn’t give a clear read during oral arguments Thursday on how it will rule on the Disqualification Clause case pending against Donald Trump.

Will Trump Flee The Country?

The prospect of Donald Trump fleeing the country rather than facing trial and conviction has always seemed quite plausible to me. The Justice Department rationale for not making him surrender his passport or barring him from traveling overseas seems to be rooted in the fact that he has Secret Service protection which would make any attempt to run almost comical. And yet … can we be so sure?

Here’s a well-edited exchange that includes former FBI Special Agent Chris Favo talking about Trump’s flight risk:

"People have talked about Trump like he was a mob boss for a long time."@JHeil and guest host @AWeissmann_ sat down with former FBI Special Agent Chris Favo to discuss the similar tactics former President Trump has used that were also used by leaders of organized crime. pic.twitter.com/yiAmx4kdgs — The Circus (@SHO_TheCircus) November 1, 2023

WHOA

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/10/16: Mayor Eric Adams speaks during 2023 National Action Network (NAN) Triumph Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brooklyn home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ chief fundraiser was raided by the FBI early Thursday morning in what the NYT reports is a broad public corruption investigation into whether his 2021 election campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

SBF Convicted On All Counts

Cryptoking Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted by a federal jury in New York on all seven counts against him arising from the collapse of FTX:

1. Wire fraud on FTX customers

2. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on FTX customers

3. Wire fraud on lenders to Alameda Research

4. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders to Alameda Research

5. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on FTX investors

6. Conspiracy to commit commodities fraud on customers of FTX in connection with purchases and sales of cryptocurrency and swaps

7. Conspiracy to commit money laundering

The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict.

Reax To SBF Conviction

Elizabeth Lopatto: Sam Bankman-Fried gambled on a trial and his parents lost

Ginia Bellafante: Sam Bankman-Fried Was a Grown Up Criminal, Not an Impulsive Man-Child

Every Damn Day

Overt acts of anti-Semitism have exploded since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack:

California man charged with making threats on Twitter against Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, such as “you better come stop me because I’m intent ona real Holocaust against the ADL Jews. Gas chambers and all”

Antisemitic graffiti next to the historic Canter’s Deli in L.A.

Jewish cultural center in the Bronx vandalized with graffiti.

DOA

House GOP passes Israel aid package that targets IRS funding and is going absolutely nowhere in the Senate.

Quote Of The Day

There comes a time, maybe every six to eight generations, where the world changes in a very short time. … And I think what happens in the next two, three years are going to determine what the world looks like for the next five or six decades. Joe Biden

Hurtling Toward A 1.5C Global Temperature Rise

Famed climate scientist James Hansen has a new, dire prediction.

October Extended A Record-Setting Scorcher Of A Year

Global temperatures for October are starting to come in. First up, as usual, is ERA5. It's yet another record warm month. This shows anomalies for each month for all years in seven datasets. Broad agreement that 2023 is very hot. pic.twitter.com/85PPrwdI7i — John Kennedy (@micefearboggis) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile …

Ogles: We may have had a hot summer but I just went trick or treating with my kids and the low that evening was 29 degrees so temperatures change. Temperatures have been changing for a millennia pic.twitter.com/W2qiL2Fp9b — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2023

‘Vaping Groping Lauren Boebert’

Congress will never be as good as when MTG and Lauren Boebert were still BFFs:

You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib.



You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

