This Thing Happened Last Night That We Should Probably Cover

America’s Challenge Is Clear

Last Tuesday was a good start, but to well and truly vanquish Trumpism is going to require defeating Trump himself at the polls one more time. History needs a verdict of twice-defeated more that it does twice-impeached.

The fight against Trumpism will proceed in the meantime on multiple fronts. Criminal investigations into his actions to subvert the 2020 election and improperly retain classified information at Mar-a-Lago could yield indictments, prosecutions, and convictions that will vindicate the rule of law. That’s important, but it doesn’t serve the same cathartic cleansing of the body politic as his defeat at the polls.

Republicans can’t be relied upon to do their duty and render their own verdict against him in the GOP primary. And so it will fall to everyone else to end this repugnant realm.

While it’s true that Trump is a product of a long and consistent arc of American history, not the anomaly some claim, his defeat is a necessary precondition to returning to a more progressive, enlightened, optimistic American narrative. Here we go.

The Lowlights In Under 3 Minutes

In campaign rollout Trump claims China meddled in 2020 election because he was doing so well. pic.twitter.com/jwWVR4e9hd — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2022

Not totally sure what this meant. But Trump claims that despite claims he would be a warmonger that when he was president he "went decades with no wars". So yeah, didn't quite understand that. pic.twitter.com/Ch8iVEUKHJ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2022

Trump asks why the FBI didn't raid the Bush, Clinton and Obama homes. pic.twitter.com/GwD3bJngZE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2022

Trump goes on strange riff about taking back the "carters of power". pic.twitter.com/DJndyCAq4B — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2022

"I'm a victim. I will tell you. I'm a victim." pic.twitter.com/91HQfhOk9v — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2022

Lessons Learned?

It seemed like a contest among news outlets to prove who could do the toughest, most contextual headline about Trump’s announcement that he’s running again.

NPR had a good showing: “Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden’s legitimate election, launches 2024 bid”

WaPo brought it: Trump, who as president fomented an insurrection, says he is running again

For what it’s worth, the broadcast nets and MSNBC did not carry the speech live. Fox and CNN did, but hilariously broke away as Trump droned on.

The American Neofascist Aesthetic In All Its Gilded Ickiness

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: People wait for the arrival of former U.S. President Donald Trump during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Eric Trump gestures to supporters as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Laura Trump listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

An attendee wears socks depicting the likeness of former US President Donald Trump, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022.

Oh, Look Who Else Showed Up

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Roger Stone waits for the arrival of former U.S. President Donald Trump during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

And Look Who Did NOT Show UP

Ivanka! Where was Ivanka?

Quite the statement from Ivanka Trump tonight who did not attend Trump’s announcement. Says she doesn’t plan to be involved in politics and will support her father outside the political arena. @Santucci pic.twitter.com/A6i6iR74B4 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 16, 2022

Biden Engages Immediately

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

What The Trump Campaign Operation Will Look Like

In his first byline since returning to TPM, Hunter Walker breaks some news on the Trump campaign.

Trump Is No Grover Cleveland

Since Grover Cleveland has cornered the market on nonconsecutive terms as POTUS, the comparisons to Trump’s quest for a second term are inevitable. But Cleveland biographer Troy Senik says the comparisons basically stop there. A good thread:

Seeing as this the one moment where being a Grover Cleveland biographer has any social utility, let me save you all a lot of Googling: Cleveland and Trump are starkly dissimilar figures. 🧵 — Troy Senik (@troy_senik) November 16, 2022

Mike Flynn Ordered To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Probe

Former Trump National Security Adviser turned conspiracist Mike Flynn lost his fight against a Georgia grand jury subpoena compelling his testimony in its probe of Trump’s 2020 election interference scheme. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was challenging the out-of-state subpoena in Florida state court. He is due to testify Nov. 22.

Sad Trombone

The Justice Department’s objections to unsealing some of the filings surrounding the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 higher-ups was filed … under seal. Media outlets are attempting to get the chief judge in DC to unseal the filings related to what looks like a big fight over executive privilege, a fight Trump appears to have mostly lost with a stream of former high-ranking White House officials having now testified. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn exactly what’s been happening in these secret proceedings.

Quite A Read

Prosecutors filed their sentencing memo on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s old running buddy Joel Greenberg and it’s a doozy of criming and other bad acts. Gaetz is going to walk away from this. Greenberg won’t.

Tim Miller Not Having Any Of Steve Bannon’s Bullshit

“You don’t really believe this sh*t.” Tim Miller lets Steve Bannon have it. pic.twitter.com/AlAQntW4oA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 14, 2022

