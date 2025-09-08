Latest
Dems Are Focused on Health Care But Trump’s Power Grab Looms Over Gov’t Funding Fight
3 days ago
New Jobs Report Shows Trump Can’t Control Data by Firing People He Doesn’t Like
UNITED STATES - APRIL 17: Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., leaves a meeting of the GOP Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on April 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
4 days ago
Trump Is Accusing Foes With Multiple Mortgages of Fraud. Records Show 3 of His Cabinet Members Have Them.
4 days ago
Texas Picks The Abortion Fight Everyone Saw Coming
Treasury Secretary Comes Unglued: ‘I’m Gonna Punch You in Your F—ing Face’

INSIDE: Bill Pulte ... Abrego Garcia ... RFK Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent adjust his glasses as U.S. President Donald Trump announces plans for the 2026 G20 summit during a press availability in the Oval Office of the Whi... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent adjust his glasses as U.S. President Donald Trump announces plans for the 2026 G20 summit during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump detailed his administration's plans to host the 2026 Group of 20 summit of world leaders at his golf course and spa in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 8, 2025 10:08 a.m.
397
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

These People Deserve Each Other

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent got into a heated confrontation with Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte last week at the Executive Branch, the MAGA-chic private club in D.C., Politico reports.

Bessent accused Pulte, the MAGA influencer ginning up mortgage fraud claims against Trump foes, of bad-mouthing him to Trump, leading to this diatribe from the sitting Treasury secretary: “Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you. I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”

Co-owner Omeed Malik attempted to intervene in the confrontation, prompting this memorable exchange:

“It’s either me or him,” Bessent said to Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here.”

“Or,” he added, “we could go outside.”

“To do what?” asked Pulte. “To talk?”

“No,” Bessent replied. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

Even Trump-world insiders described the scene to Politico as “bonkers” and “unhinged.”

Not Normal

The signature piece of propaganda over the weekend, posted by President Trump on his social media platform:

Quote of the Day

“We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct. We’re going to raise up warriors, not just defenders.”–Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at President Trump’s Oval Office signing of an executive order making the Department of War a “secondary title” for the Department of Defense

Capitulation I: Service Academy Speakers Censored

  • USAF Academy: Air Force Academy officials have canceled an upcoming annual lecture by University of Utah professor Paisley Rekdal after discovering her online history of disparaging President Trump, the Denver Gazette reports.
  • U.S. Military Academy: An alumni group at West Point canceled an award ceremony for actor Tom Hanks scheduled for later this month. It’s not clear if the award for Hanks, which was announced in June, has been revoked. “[T]he planned celebration appears to have run headlong into Trump-era politics,” the WaPo reports. In addition to being a big backer of a number of military and veterans causes, Hanks has been a public supporter of Joe Biden and was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. While no reason was given for the cancellation, President Trump gave away the game:

Capitulation II: CBS News Surrenders Editorial Control

Under absurd pressure from the Trump administration, CBS News will no longer edit pre-recorded interviews for Face the Nation.

Thread of the Day

NEW🧵The White House has now issued its first formal legal justification for the lethal attack on a vessel in the Caribbean.This War Powers report to Congress is long on bluster and short on substance. This letter does not adequately justify the premeditated killing of apparent civilians. 1/n

Brian Finucane (@bcfinucane.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T19:06:09.552Z

Abrego Garcia Targeted in New, Cruel Ways

Since we last checked in on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Trump administration has issued new threats to deport him, variously, to El Salvador (again!) and the small African country of Eswatini — all because he dared to challenge the error of his original unlawful deportation to El Salvador.

RFK Jr. Watch:

  • KFF Health News: The Trump administration has given notice that political appointees, rather than scientists, will ultimately decide who gets NIH grants.
  • WSJ: HHS to Link Autism to Tylenol Use in Pregnancy and Folate Deficiencies
  • WaPo: RFK Jr. says anyone who wants a COVID shot can get one. That’s not the case.

The Big Comeback Even Childhood Diseases Didn’t Expect

TAPPER: Hepatitis A, whooping cough, and chickenpox cases are rising in Florida. Before you made this decision to try to lift vaccine mandates for Florida, did your department do any data analysis of how many new cases of these diseases there will be with no vaccine mandates?JOSEPH LADAPO: Absolutely not TAPPER: You didn’t even do a projection?LADAPO: It’s an issue of right and wrong

– Aaron Rupar

Read on Substack

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

