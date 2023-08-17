Texas Woman Charged With Threatening Judge Chutkan

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Racist Screed

A Texas woman allegedly called the chambers of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in DC on Aug. 5 and left a message using the N-word and threatening to kill the Black jurist overseeing the Jan. 6 prosecution of Donald Trump. The message also allegedly contained threats to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who is also Black.

In the message, left two days after Trump was arraigned in Chutkan’s courtroom, Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, allegedly called the judge a “stupid slave n***er.”

“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b*tch,” Shry allegedly said. “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.”

Shry has been charged with similar conduct in three other cases over the past year, according to the judge in the new case.

Her father spoke at her detention hearing, painting quite a picture of his daughter:

At the hearing, court papers said, Ms. Shry’s father, Mark Shry, testified that she was a “nonviolent alcoholic” who “sits on her couch daily watching the news while drinking too many beers.” After drinking, Mr. Shry told a judge in Texas, Ms. Shry often became “agitated by the news” and started “calling people and threatening them,” the papers said.

Shry is being detained pending trial.

Meadows Gets Quick Hearing On Removal

A federal judge in Georgia has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 28 to take up Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ motion to remove the case against him for alleged election interference from state to federal court.

A lot of the initial pre-trial action will be focused on whether federal law entitles Meadows and Trump to have their cases tried in federal court. The case would still be tried under Georgia law, but with a different jury pool and other procedural differences. More on this over time.

Who Are The Co-Conspirators In The Georgia Indictment?

Everyone is cross-referencing clues in the indictment with public information and previous new reports to come up with a comprehensive list of the unnamed and unindicted co-conspirators in the Fani Willis indictment:

Georgia Indictment Updates

Atlanta DA Fani Willis’ opening bid for a trial date is March 4, 2024.

Poor Rudy

No dignity left to give:

Flashback:

"The RICO statute – I was the first one to use the racketeering statute for public corruption… So there we have Hillary. You can't vote for her. You can't. You just can't. You can't put a criminal in the White House."



– Rudy Giuliani, July 21, 2016, at Republican convention pic.twitter.com/iKdP1HXtqD — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 16, 2023

Trump’s Money Woes

More Attorney Conflicts In MAL Case

Federal prosecutors are again bringing to the attention of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon the conflicts of interest that are bedeviling defense counsel. Initially, it was Walt Nauta attorney Stand Woodward. Now it’s Carlos De Oliveira’s new attorney John Irving, who also represents three witnesses the government may call at trial, according to yesterday’s filing by prosecutors.

Oh, Hello Again, George Santos

A former fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has himself been indicted for allegedly impersonating an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in order to juice his fundraising efforts for Santos.

Sam Miele was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday and was released on bail. A lawyer for Miele said he “looks forward to complete vindication at trial as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Santos has failed to file his financial disclosure reports by the deadline.

SMDH

Th 5th Circuit Court of Appeals did less damage than it might have in the Texas mifepristone case. It reeled in the wildly excessive lower court decision by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – but not entirely.

To give you a sense of the tone and tenor of things on the 5th Circuit, this is from Judge James Ho’s separate opinion in the case:

Unborn babies are a source of profound joy for those who view them. Expectant parents eagerly share ultrasound photos with loved ones. Friends and family cheer at the sight of an unborn child. Doctors delight in working with their unborn patients — and experience an aesthetic injury when they are aborted.

McCarthy Starts To Face Reality

Speaker McCarthy is starting to consider a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown at the end of next month as the House GOP struggles with the approps process.

Oh …

Melber: We're now going to play for you so you may listen to this new exclusive video.. Stone works with an associate to dictate his plans and arguments for how they had a plan as early as early November pic.twitter.com/8i6UWwbO3l — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2023

