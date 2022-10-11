Latest
2 hours ago
Cassidy Hutchinson Is Cooperating With Georgia DA’s MAGA Election Meddling Probe
2 hours ago
The Globetrotting Con Man And Suspected Spy Who Met With President Trump
1 day ago
New York Attorney General Files Motion To Keep Gun Law In Place During Appeals Process
1 day ago
McCarthy Tried To Claim In Meeting That Trump Didn’t Know What Was Happening On Jan. 6
Morning Memo

Sasse Flees Protesters At University Of Florida

INSIDE: Cassidy Hutchinson ... Zelensky ... Tommy Tuberville
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 15: Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attend the Senate Judiciary Committee executive business meeting on Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett in Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) attends the fourth day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) attends the fourth day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump tapped Amy Coney Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years. If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
October 11, 2022 7:58 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Art Of The Dodge

Nearly a thousand University of Florida students and faculty protested when Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), the sole finalist to serve as the university’s next president, visited the campus on Monday.

  • Sasse was quick to make himself scarce in the face of the protests after holding a Q&A, as seen here:
  • The protests focused on Sasse’s anti-LGBTQ record, specifically his opposition to same-sex marriage and the Supreme Court decision that legalized it, Obergefell v. Hodges. During the Q&A at the school on Monday, the GOP senator said that Obergefell “is the law of the law” and that he wants everyone at UF to “feel included.”

Cassidy Hutchinson Cooperates With Georgia DA

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who was a bombshell witness in one of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearings, is cooperating in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into Trump’s election meddling, according to CNN.

Zelensky To Hold Emergency G-7 Meeting After Russian Strikes On Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address G-7 leaders of the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan in a virtual emergency meeting today to discuss Russia’s bombardment of civilian infrastructures in Ukraine on Monday.

Ye

Faced with the antisemitic outbursts of the man formerly known as Kanye West, many Republicans and conservative media personalties chose to backpedal furiously from the praise they had heaped upon the rapper. Others stuck to their guns.

  • That or they pretended it just straight-up didn’t happen, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who’d given Yeezy a big bullhorn on his show last week. On Monday night, Carlson boosted the rapper again-but mysteriously didn’t mention West tweeting that he was “going death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”
  • Twitter deleted West’s screed and temporarily locked him out of his account. The rapper seems to be doubling down to the best of his ability without getting banned again, though, tweeting “Who you think created cancel culture?” on Sunday after his time-out.

Must Read

“The Vulnerability of John Fetterman: Inside this year’s highest-stakes Senate race.” – Rebecca Traister in New York Magazine

“Election deniers infiltrate ranks of poll watchers and election judges ahead of November midterms, Colorado clerks warn” – The Denver Post

Ranting Man Pays Dominion Voting Machine Company A Visit

Both the company’s CEO and a Denver police sergeant said in affidavits that they saw the man, who showed up at the Dominion offices ranting about election security, with a scope and rifle case on two different occasions, according to Denver NBC affiliate 9News. A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the man on Friday.

Trump’s Legal Team Scrambles To Toss One Another Under The Bus

OAN host-turned-Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke to federal investigators Friday and explained how she ended up signing a statement certifying that, “based upon the information that has been provided to me,” all sensitive records in Trump’s possession had been returned to the government, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports.

  • Evan Corcoran drafted the statement and told Bobb to sign it, Bobb reportedly told investigators.
  • “People made [Bobb] the fall guy — or fall gal, for what it’s worth — and it’s wrong,” an unnamed source told Caputo. “Yes, she signed the declaration. No one disputes that. But what she signed is technically accurate … The people who told her to sign it should know better.”

Tuberville Swaps Dog Whistle For Bullhorn

Speaking at a Trump rally over the weekend, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) declared that Democrats want reparations for “the people that do crime.”

  • The full quote: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
  • Doug Jones: “Is it a racist rant or is it ignorance? I decided it’s probably both.”

In Case You Missed It

During that same series of weekend rallies, Trump offered a new explanation for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago:

He also married his fixation on crowd sizes with the insurrection, to cheers from the audience.

Some #Relatable Content

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: