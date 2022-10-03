Contortionist Rick Scott Avoids Rebuking Trump’s ‘Death Wish’ Attack On McConnell

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Profile In Courage

It was pretty painful to watch Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair, respond on Sunday to Trump taking his usual attacks against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to an even more deranged level by screeching that the GOP leader had a “DEATH WISH” for supposedly backing what the ex-president called “Democrat sponsored [sic]” bills.

Trump also directed some racist drivel at McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who’s Taiwanese-American and served as Trump’s transportation secretary. The ex-president mocked her as McConnell’s “China loving wife, Coco Chow.”

Hurricane Ian Death Toll At More Than 70

Amid the search for survivors after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, local officials have confirmed that at least 76 people were killed by the Category 4 storm. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still don’t have power.

Collins Predicts Lawmakers Could Be Murdered Amid Threats

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told the New York Times that violent threats against lawmakers have gotten so severe, she “wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed.”

Bolsonaro And Challenger Headed To Runoff In Brazilian Election

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro performed way better in his country’s presidential election on Sunday than polls had predicted, and now he and left-wing challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face off again in a runoff.

Neither candidate made it past 50 percent of the vote: da Silva won 48.4 percent while Bolsonaro won 43.23 percent.

National Archives Confirms It’s Still Missing Trump Admin Docs

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) told House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on Friday that the agency still doesn’t have all of the documents that Trump administration officials were legally required to hand over, per NARA’s letter to Maloney that was obtained by the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

The missing documents were tied to “non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts,” NARA reported.

Stop Being Gay 🛑

the proud boys protested outside a drag queen bingo in texas last week and this one girl’s sign is absolutely taking me out pic.twitter.com/f6fmbMcwCo — matt (@mattxiv) October 2, 2022

Happy Halloween Month! 🎃

ITS SPOOKY SZN pic.twitter.com/taorB7GAuG — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 1, 2022

