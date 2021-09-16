Latest
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
For Upcoming D.C. Protesters, Jan. 6 Was Just ‘Boomers Doing A Self-Guided Tour’
AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Abortion rights activists rally at the Texas State Capitol on September 11, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas Lawmakers recently passed several pieces of conservative legislation, including SB8, which prohibits abortions in Texas after a fetal heartbeat is detected on an ultrasound, usually between the fifth and sixth weeks of pregnancy. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
14 hours ago ago
24 Dem AGs File Amicus Brief Backing DOJ Challenge To Texas Abortion Ban
17 hours ago ago
Milley Defends Efforts To Keep Trump From Potentially Nuking China
Morning Memo

Minaj Cousin Friend Testicle Saga Continues And Everything Gets Significantly More Stupid

Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
By
|
September 16, 2021 8:26 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

How Did We Get Here

You might be thinking, “Cristina, are you seriously talking about this Nicki Minaj testicle thing for a third day in a row?” and I regret to inform you that yes, I am, and that’s because the White House actually got involved yesterday.

  • Minaj claimed she had been invited to the White House to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine amid what she dubbed “#BallGate,” the backlash over her allegation that the vaccine had caused her cousin’s friend’s testicles to swell.
  • The White House said the rapper hadn’t been offered an invite, but they had reached out to her to make sure she knows the vaccine doesn’t, you know, do that.
    • “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the White House said in a statement.
  • And now Trump stooges have found their patron saint in Nicki Minaj:

Hugs And Kisses

Matt Braynard, the ex-Trump campaign adviser behind the upcoming “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday, claimed there’ll be a “largely peaceful crowd” at the event as the U.S. Capitol Police re-erect fencing and prepare for the worst.

  • Braynard refused to directly discourage extremists from coming to the event, telling CNN only that his message to attendees is that when they come “they don’t bring any kind of labels” and “that they come strictly to advocate for justice for the January 6 political prisoners.”
  • What will happen on Saturday is unpredictable. Here’s what we know about the rally so far.
  • One thing’s for sure: Braynard’s true goal for this rally is to whitewash the events of Jan. 6 and rebrand the insurrectionists as victims for being Trump supporters.
  • The Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon for help on the day of the rally, according to Defense Department press secretary John Kirby.

A Bleak Post-Jan. 6 Reality By The Numbers

56 percent of Americans believe democracy is under attack, and 51 percent think it’s likely that election officials whose party loses a future election will overturn its results, according to a new CNN poll.

  • A staggering 93 percent of Americans believe democracy is at least being tested. Only six percent think democracy is safe.
  • Republicans are much more fearful of danger to democracy than Democrats, with 75 percent of GOPers and 46 percent of Democrats saying democracy is under attack. 

With Friends Like These….

Some Democrats who keep stonewalling their colleagues’ progressive agenda, like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), can at least semi-plausibly claim that their red state keeps them from going too far to the left. But a chunk of House Democrats who’ve been throwing wrenches into attempts to pass more ambitious policies actually represent safe blue districts.

  • None of the House Democrats who voted against their colleagues’ prescription drug pricing bill, Reps. Scott Peters (D-CA), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Kathleen Rice (D-NY) and Stephanie Murphy (D- FL), are in danger of losing their seats in the upcoming 2022 election, HuffPost notes. But they have received tens of thousands (and in some cases, hundred of thousands) of dollars in donations from pharmaceutical PACs this year and in the 2020 election cycle.
  • Along similar lines, several members of the motley crew of House Democrats that attempted to force a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before reconciliation come from safe districts:

Roger Stone Gets Served By A Process Server Mid-Interview

The Trump associate was chatting on a radio program when a process server showed up to deliver legal documents that seemed to come from the seven Capitol Police officers’ lawsuit against him over the Capitol insurrection.

  • “Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit,” Stone told the radio hosts before apparently answering the door and cheerfully greeting the process server.
  • Stone bragged about the delivery when he returned to his interview, telling the hosts “Alright, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show.”
  • The GOP operative noted that the documents were “a big, big stack of papers.” “Which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper,” he said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
