Mike Pence Tells Jack Smith All About Donald Trump And Jan. 6

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Do Tell …

ABC News continues to come through with consistently revelatory reporting about the prosecution of Donald Trump for the 2020 election subversion scheme. In a new report this morning, Katherine Faulders et al. describe what former Vice President Mike Pence has told Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Relying on anonymous sources, the ABC News team paints a picture of detailed questioning of Pence by investigators and a more granular (but not inconsistent) account of what Pence has already said publicly. The sources almost surely come from Pence’s circle, as the report goes so far as to use quotations purportedly from Pence.

According to the ABC News report, Pence told investigators that:

Trump surrounded himself with “crank” attorneys, espoused “un-American” legal theories, and almost pushed the country toward a “constitutional crisis.”

Pence briefly considered not showing up for the Jan. 6 certification by Congress of the Electoral College vote.

Trump privately asked Pence for his advice, and Pence told him that if nothing changed, “[you] should simply accept the results,” “you should take a bow,” travel the country to thank supporters, “and then run again if you want.”

After Trump re-tweeted a memo titled ‘Operation PENCE CARD,’ Pence turned to his wife and said, “Here we go.”

Trump “acted recklessly” as the Capitol was under siege, but Pence will “never believe” Trump meant for Jan. 6 to become violent.

Chutkan Blocks Trump Fishing Expedition

The judge in the Jan. 6 case denied a Trump request to issue pre-trial subpoenas to various government entities, officials, and members of Congress.

Time Is Of The Essence

Randall Eliason: Why Judges in the Trump Jan. 6 Trial Need a Rocket Docket

John Eastman Pushes For Quick Georgia RICO Trial

A new wrinkle in the Georgia RICO case where John Eastman seems to be asking the judge to try Donald Trump separately from everyone else after the election and to hold two separate trials of the remaining defendants in 2024.

Never Forget

Philip Bump on the renewed effort to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.

Good Reminder

Politico: Bid to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 violence stalls at appeals court

The Ongoing Assault On Voting Rights

E.J. Dionne:

We are paying far less attention to the long-term deterioration of the right to vote, the essential building block of a democratic republic. It’s easier to overlook because chipping away at access to the ballot has been a subtle, decade-long process.

Bob Menendez Watch

WaPo exclusive: Businessman accused of bribing Sen. Menendez had deep ties to Egypt

Hate Crime?

The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting in Vermont of three students of Palestinian descent was a hate crime. The man arrested in the shooting pleaded not guilty Monday.

Musk In Israel

Notorious purveyor of anti-Semitism uses Bibi Netanyahu to launder his anti-Semitism:

KFAR AZA, ISRAEL – NOVEMBER 27: (—-EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT – ‘ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE (GPO) / HANDOUT’ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS—-) American billionaire Elon Musk (L) and Israeli delegation, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), visit the Kfar Aza settlements in southern Israel, one of the locations targeted by Hamas on Oct. 7, in Kfar Aza, Israel on November 2023. Israeli officials briefed Musk on the events in the town, which was attacked by the members of the Izeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. (Photo by Government Press Office of Israel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

So Much For Small Gov’t And Local Control

WaPo: Antagonisms flare as red states try to dictate how blue cities are run

Great Read

New Yorker: When Your Own Book Gets Caught Up in the Censorship Wars

Pennies On The Dollar But Not Nothing

The Sandy Hook families have offered to settle their nearly $1.5 billion legal judgments against Alex Jones for $85 million, payable over 10 years, plus 50 percent of any income over $9 million per year.

Catching Up On Geert Wilders Big Win

The holiday threw me off my game, so I’m late to catching you up on the big win for right-winger Geert Wilders in the Dutch parliamentary elections:

NYT: How Geert Wilders Won

WaPo: Europe’s far right goes mainstream

Rosalynn Carter To Be Honored

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is moved into place for a repose service in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlantaon November 27, 2023. (Photo by Brynn Anderson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRYNN ANDERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Every living first lady will join former President Jimmy Carter in paying respects to the late Rosalynn Carter today in Atlanta.

Colbert Recovering From Ruptured Appendix

The late night host cancelled this week’s shows after undergoing surgery for a ruptured appendix.

Yesterday Was Hard

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!