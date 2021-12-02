Meadows Calls His Own Book ‘Fake News’ After Trump Attack

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Yes Sir I Am A Liar

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who revealed in his upcoming book that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his presidential debate with Biden, tried to moonwalk away from his bombshell report last night after his ex-boss called it “fake news.”

“The president’s right, it’s fake news,” Meadows told Newsmax.

Meadows accused the media of ignoring how his book had also reported that Trump gotten a negative test result after receiving the positive one–except the media isn't ignoring that part at all.

Two former Trump officials subsequently confirmed Meadows' account to the New York Times.

Meadows also not-so-subtly tried to temper Trump's fury, making it a point to tell Newsmax that his book has "a lot of great stories" that "candidly talk about the miraculous work, the historic work that Donald Trump did."

Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt: "I believe the president said it's fake news. What's the story here?"



Mark Meadows: "Well, the president's right, it's fake news." pic.twitter.com/p2zkaT5Vw0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2021

Susan Collins Tries To Deflect From Her Oopsy With Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who provided the pivotal vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite the sexual assault allegations against him and his anti-abortion beliefs, still supports abortion rights and wants to codify Roe into law, her office insisted yesterday after Kavanaugh signaled a willingness to shatter the landmark SCOTUS decision (something she had said in 2018 that she was Pretty Sure he wouldn’t do).

In fact, Collins is “open to further discussions” on passing abortion rights into law, the senator’s office said. Wowee.

Here's TPM Kate Riga's write-up on where the Supreme Court's conservative majority seems to be taking abortion access amid the fight over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.

on where the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seems to be taking abortion access amid the fight over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Key analysis: “How Roe Ends” – New York Magazine

Biden To Lay Out Response Plan For Omicron Variant

The new Omicron COVID-19 variant has now been detected in the U.S. yesterday. Biden is slated to announce his plan for combatting it today.

Lara Logan Holds Firm To Deranged Fauci-Mengele Comparison

Fox News host Lara Logan is fully clinging onto her comparison of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele by tweeting articles about clinical trials of HIV medicine with HIV-positive kids.

Fox has been completely silent about the whole thing.

about the whole thing. Logan blocked the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter after the museum called her out:

Jan. 6 Panel Moves To Hold Clark In Contempt

The House Jan. 6 select committee voted to approve a criminal referral for contempt charges against ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday after he previously defied its subpoena by refusing to answer any questions or hand over requested documents.

But the panel will give Clark one more chance to avoid the criminal referral. The panel set Saturday as another date for Clark to appear to continue his previously aborted deposition.

The committee will be holding its referral to the House for a full vote until after the Saturday session.

The former Trump official sent the committee a letter Tuesday informing them that he's planning to plead the Fifth. The committee wants to make Clark invoke his right against self-incrimination to specific questions, rather than allow him to make a blanket refusal to testify.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) slammed Clark's claim to plan on pleading the Fifth as "a last-ditch attempt to delay."

Michigan GOP Canvasser Who Voted Against Certifying Election Dies Of COVID

William Hartmann, one of the two Republicans on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers who tried to block the certification of the county’s 2020 election results, died while fighting COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Hartmann had been hospitalized and was hooked to a ventilator before he passed away, according to his sister.

Hartmann shared anti-vaxx memes and wrote posts downplaying the pandemic on his Facebook page, the Detroit Free Press notes. It's unknown for sure whether he was unvaccinated, but at one point he posted "If the ouchie is so great, why do they have to offer bribes?"

Massachusetts GOP Swipes At Their Outgoing Governor

After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that he wasn’t running for another term, the state’s Republican Party issued a response that essentially told the governor not to let the door hit him on the way out: The party said it was “clear” that Baker was “shaken” by Trump’s endorsement of his rival.

Chris Cuomo Calls His Suspension ‘Embarrassing’

The CNN anchor, who’s been suspended indefinitely due to revelations that he tried to use his journalistic resources to help his brother handle his sexual harassment scandal, lamented his predicament during his radio program yesterday.

The suspension was “embarrassing” but “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” Cuomo said.

but “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” Cuomo said. The anchor didn’t address any of the newly revealed details of his involvement in his brother’s efforts to run a smear campaign againstthe governor’s accusers.

Symone Sanders To Leave Biden Administration

Symone Sanders, one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior advisers and her top spokesperson, is departing from the White House at the end of the year, according to multiple reports. It’s not clear yet where she’s headed next.

Cat Content Is Being Used For Evil And I Am Even More Sad

Right-wing media sites are dodging Facebook’s crackdown on misinformation by posting cute cat (and other animal) videos that redirects users to the sites to feed those users lies about the COVID-19 vaccine, the 2020 election, etc.

It’s some sinister stuff, so have some real cat content that won’t try to convince you the vaccine plants microchips into your blood cells:

this is actually all that matters right now pic.twitter.com/J9ctL1ROEf — nola (@_foxhky) November 30, 2021

He cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/u4VsQVhAoT — Kevin H Jingle Bell 🔔🔔🔔 (@KevinHBell) December 1, 2021

