Livid Trump Throws A Fit Over Jan. 6 Panel’s Sweeping Document Request

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Ex-POTUS Is Having A Bad Day

The ex-president is having a conniption over the House Jan. 6 Committee’s document request directed at eight federal agencies for information on his involvement in the Capitol insurrection.

Trump whipped out the typical “executive privilege” claim that he’s clung to in every investigation into his or his administration’s corruption for the past four years.

“Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation,” he ranted in a statement sent through his Save America PAC.

Trump accused the “leftist” committee, which includes Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), of being a “partisan sham.”

A Pissed Judge Slaps Sanctions On The Krackenistas

Pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and the rest of the motley crew of attorneys are facing possible disbarment for lying about the 2020 election in their failed effort to overturn Trump’s defeat in Michigan.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker’s blistering 110-page ruling accused the lawyers of “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

Powell and the others have been ordered to: Pay Michigan and the city of Detroit’s legal fees in the sanctions lawsuit Each take at least 12 hours of legal classes on election law and “pleading standards”



The Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Reveals Himself

The officer, who has become a target of Trump allies trying to whitewash the events of Jan. 6, will make a public appearance for the first time in an interview with NBC News tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.

DeSantis’ Mask Crusade Isn’t Going Super Well For Him

As of today, more than half of Florida’s students are required to wear masks after 10 school districts defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates.

The Hit-And-Run Attorney General Attempts To Escape Full Accountability

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with his car on a highway and abandoning the body last September, will take a plea deal instead of going to trial today.

Ravnsborg will plead no contest to two of the three traffic misdemeanor charges state prosecutors had handed him after their investigation into the crash, according to Vanity Fair .

The attorney general was charged with: careless driving, improper lane change, and operating a vehicle while using a mobile device. It is not yet known which two charges he will plead no contest to.

The widow of the victim said in February that she planned to sue Ravnsborg for wrongful death.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and state lawmakers, some of whom pushed an impeachment effort against Ravnsborg, have called on the attorney general to resign

The Charleston Shooter’s Death Sentence Gets Upheld In Court

A federal appeals court declined to overturn the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black church congregants in a shooting spree in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

Roof, an avowed white supremacist, was the first person to be handed a death sentence for committing a federal hate crime.

Must-Read

In Case You Missed It

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has finished investigating himself for alleged corruption, and he’s happy to report that he didn’t do anything corrupt.

“AG Paxton’s actions were lawful , and consistent with his legal duties and prior actions taken by Attorneys General of Texas. AG Paxton committed no crime,” his office’s 374-page internal report concludes.

Paxton’s former staffers have accused the attorney general of bribery and abusing his office to hamper investigations into a campaign donor. The FBI is reportedly investigating the allegations against Paxton.

Meanwhile At Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines employees will be charged $200 dollars a month if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because “the average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” the company’s CEO, Ed Bastian, announced in a memo.

Sidenote: This is the way he refers to the COVID-19 delta variant:

