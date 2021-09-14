Larry Elder Campaign Touts Website Already Saying Newsom Won Via Voter Fraud

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Jumping The Gun Just A Tad

The campaign of Larry Elder, the hard-right radio host who’s been leading the pack of Republicans working to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in today’s recall election, is promoting a website that curiously already states the results of the election even though it, uh, hasn’t started yet!

The campaign’s website has a “Stop Fraud” link leading to “StopCAfraud.com,” which has a petition that demands the California state legislature “investigate and ameliorate” the “twisted results” of the election.

leading to “StopCAfraud.com,” The linked website claims that unspecified “statistical analysis used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations” have detected fraud “resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor.”

On the linked website site is a disclaimer that it was paid for by the “Larry Elder Ballot Measure Committee Recall Newsom,” and indicates that group received major funding from … wait for it … the Elder campaign.

by the “Larry Elder Ballot Measure Committee Recall Newsom,” and indicates that group received major funding from … wait for it … the Elder campaign. What’s incredible is that the site is still up even after the Elder campaign was asked about it by news outlets. Elder spokesperson Ying Ma acknowledged in a statement that the campaign has “provided a link to an outside website that is providing an avenue for voters to document irregularities they encounter in this election” but “we believe that Larry will win.”

Elder refused to commit to accepting today’s election results yesterday , saying instead that “we all need to be looking at election integrity”:

“The leading Republican candidate would not commit to accepting the results of the election” pic.twitter.com/qyMGyqoKD8 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2021

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Trump also put out a rant baselessly claiming (again) that the recall election is “rigged” and that the mail-in ballots “will make this just another giant Election Scam.”

Biden warned Californians that Elder was “the closest thing to a Trump clone that I have ever seen” during his stump speech for Newsom yesterday in Long Beach, California.

Capitol Police Prep For Potential Violence At The Insurrectionist Cheerleading Rally

The U.S Capitol Police is “aware” of “concerning online chatter” about the upcoming rally in support of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists this Saturday, the agency said yesterday.

Fencing will be reinstalled around the Capitol building ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally , according to the USCP’s press release.

ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally USCP Chief Tom Manger warned that his department “will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.” “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home,” he said.

The USCP has been holding “planning meetings” for the rally throughout the last month, the department said.

In Case You Missed It

The House Jan. 6 select committee included ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in its record preservation request to telecommunications companies, according to the Guardian.

Senate Democrats Come To An Agreement On Voting Rights

Democratic senators involved in crafting voting rights reform, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have settled on a deal on the legislation, Senate Rules Committee chair Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced.

Of course, that hardly matters unless Democrats can get 10 Republicans on board with it (unlikely) or conservative Democrats like Manchin agree to get rid of or at least reform the filibuster to pass the legislation.

An Eyebrow-Raising Pattern Lurking Behind The Critical Race Theory Hysteria

Many of the school districts dealing with outrage over what conservatives have claimed to be “critical race theory” have seen major increases in diversity in recent years, an NBC News analysis found.

A Congressional Hearing Gets Spicy And Sort Of Weird

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday, Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA) swiped at Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) – aka the infamous “you lie!” heckler at Obama’s 2009 State of the Union address – after the Republican falsely claimed Biden was allowing “identified terrorists” to enter the country at the southern border.

A chilly Connolly told Wilson after the GOP lawmaker yielded the floor: “If I were the member of Congress who committed one of the most grievous acts in a State of the Union address, when the President of the United States, Mr. Obama, was our guest, to shout out ‘you lie,’ I might take more care about enumerating other alleged lies in a hearing with the Secretary of State.”

Connelly responds to Wilson by bringing up his “you lie” outburst from Obama’s SOTU address pic.twitter.com/0mNa74ROOz — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2021

Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) somberly asked Blinken about Taliban rule in Afghanistan while sitting inside a bedroom closet:

Tucker Carlson Discusses Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’s Large Testicles

Fox News host Tucker Carlson flagged rapper Nicki Minaj’s, uh, “warning” against taking the COVID-19 vaccine that claimed her cousin’s friend’s “testicles became swollen” after getting the shot and had to call off his wedding as a result.

“Big reaction to this,” Carlson said solemnly. “We’ll report on that tomorrow.”

Bet you thought I was kidding, didn’t you?

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!