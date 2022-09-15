Latest
18 hours ago
Election Deniers Are Running To Control Voting In More Than Half of U.S. States
21 hours ago
For Donald Trump, Information Has Always Been Power
22 hours ago
Texas Delays Release Of Pregnancy-Related Death Count Until Next Summer
23 hours ago
Conspiracy Theorist Wins New Hampshire Primary, Becoming Latest Problem For McConnell
Morning Memo

GOP Nominee Hiding Election Denialism

INSIDE: Meadows ... Rail Strike ... Satanic Panic
(Erik Aadland For Congress campaign)
By
|
September 15, 2022 8:02 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing

Not all election-denying Republican candidates are openly peddling the Big Lie on the campaign trail and letting everyone know how divorced from reality they are: Some are trying to sneak in disguised as a person still anchored in reality. For example:

  • Erik Aadland, a Republican running for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, privately told conservative activists in June that he believes the 2020 election was “undermined by fraud” and now “we have an illegitimate government in power,” according to audio obtained by FiveThirtyEight.
  • Aadland explained that he’s being “deliberate” with his public rhetoric about the election because “it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” He argued that he’d be “much more effective in addressing” (nonexistent) voter fraud in Congress than “just screaming from a bully pulpit.”
  • So FiveThirtyEight’s tally of 200 candidates (for governor, Senate, House, secretary of state or attorney general) who fully deny the 2020 election results is likely an undercount. Awesome!

Meadows Complied With DOJ’s Jan. 6 Subpoena

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has handed over the materials federal investigators sought in their subpoena to him in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe, according to CNN.

  • They were reportedly the same materials Meadows had turned over to the House Jan. 6 Committee (before he stopped cooperating with it), which included thousands of texts and emails.

Jan. 6 Panel Won’t Cooperate With DOJ

The House Jan. 6 Committee has decided not to work with the Justice Department, which had requested the committee’s interview transcripts to assist the federal government’s investigation into the Capitol attack, Punchbowl reports.

  • That might change, however: Punchbowl’s sources said that the panel won’t be cooperating with the DOJ “at this time.”
  • The committee is reportedly worried about people who would potentially get indicted in the DOJ’s probe getting access to the transcripts before their trial.

WH Reaches Tentative Deal With Rail Workers To Avoid Strike

President Biden announced a tentative agreement with rail worker unions and railroad companies early Thursday morning to prevent what would’ve been an economically disastrous nationwide strike.

  • Union members will now vote on whether to ratify the deal.
  • Train companies like Amtrak had already started prepping to shut down services ahead of the deadline on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
  • Labor Secretary Martin Walsh spearheaded the negotiations on behalf of the White House.

Key Analysis

“Mitch McConnell’s Refusal to Seat Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court Is Coming Back to Haunt Him” – The New Republic

Charlie Kirk Accuses Graham Of Deliberately Tanking GOP Senate Majority With Abortion Ban

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) new 15-week national abortion ban is backfiring among conservatives to the point where some are apparently starting to suspect he flopped on purpose.

  • Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for example, has a question: “Why is Lindsey Graham, 25 days from ballots going out, galloping in” – Kirk took a moment to gallop as a demonstration – “and saying we need a federal abortion ban?”
  • “That feels like election interference,” he declared with a straight face.

Must Read

“Satanic panic is making a comeback, fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers” – NBC News

“Patagonia’s billionaire owner gives away company to fight climate crisis” – The Guardian

NH GOPers Offer Little Gift To Dems In Senate Race

Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, an avowed election denier, defeated New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse (R), the establishment candidate, in New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary. So now Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate, can thank Republicans for giving her a less rocky path to reelection.

Trump Says Pence Committed ‘Political Suicide’ On Jan. 6

Though it was always obvious that Trump had no intention of picking Mike Pence to be his running mate ever again, the ex-president confirmed it in an interview with reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser for their upcoming book.

“Mike committed political suicide” by not overturning the 2020 election on Jan. 6, Trump told the reporters, which is some pretty unsettling phrasing given how he spurred his supporters into hunting for Pence at the Capitol as they screamed about hanging the then-VP.

Food-Thieving Cats Throughout History

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: