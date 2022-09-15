GOP Nominee Hiding Election Denialism

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing

Not all election-denying Republican candidates are openly peddling the Big Lie on the campaign trail and letting everyone know how divorced from reality they are: Some are trying to sneak in disguised as a person still anchored in reality. For example:

Erik Aadland, a Republican running for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, privately told conservative activists in June that he believes the 2020 election was “undermined by fraud” and now “we have an illegitimate government in power,” according to audio obtained by FiveThirtyEight.

Aadland explained that he's "deliberate" with his public rhetoric about the election because "it's not an issue that wins us this race." He argued that he'd be "much more effective in addressing" (nonexistent) voter fraud in Congress than "just screaming from a bully pulpit."

So FiveThirtyEight's tally of 200 candidates (for governor, Senate, House, secretary of state or attorney general) who fully deny the 2020 election results is likely an undercount. Awesome!

Meadows Complied With DOJ’s Jan. 6 Subpoena

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has handed over the materials federal investigators sought in their subpoena to him in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe, according to CNN.

They were reportedly the same materials Meadows had turned over to the House Jan. 6 Committee (before he stopped cooperating with it), which included thousands of texts and emails.

Jan. 6 Panel Won’t Cooperate With DOJ

The House Jan. 6 Committee has decided not to work with the Justice Department, which had requested the committee’s interview transcripts to assist the federal government’s investigation into the Capitol attack, Punchbowl reports.

That might change, however: Punchbowl's sources said that the panel won't be cooperating with the DOJ "at this time."

The committee is reportedly worried about people who would potentially get indicted in the DOJ's probe getting access to the transcripts before their trial.

WH Reaches Tentative Deal With Rail Workers To Avoid Strike

President Biden announced a tentative agreement with rail worker unions and railroad companies early Thursday morning to prevent what would’ve been an economically disastrous nationwide strike.

Union members will now vote on whether to ratify the deal.

Union members will now vote on whether to ratify the deal.

ahead of the deadline on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh spearheaded the negotiations on behalf of the White House.

Key Analysis

“Mitch McConnell’s Refusal to Seat Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court Is Coming Back to Haunt Him” – The New Republic

Charlie Kirk Accuses Graham Of Deliberately Tanking GOP Senate Majority With Abortion Ban

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) new 15-week national abortion ban is backfiring among conservatives to the point where some are apparently starting to suspect he flopped on purpose.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for example, has a question: “Why is Lindsey Graham, 25 days from ballots going out, galloping in” – Kirk took a moment to gallop as a demonstration – “and saying we need a federal abortion ban?”

"That feels like election interference," he declared with a straight face.

Charlie Kirk accuses Lindsey Graham of "election interference" for introducing his abortion ban pic.twitter.com/7h4zbi95Im — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 14, 2022

Must Read

“Satanic panic is making a comeback, fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers” – NBC News

“Patagonia’s billionaire owner gives away company to fight climate crisis” – The Guardian

NH GOPers Offer Little Gift To Dems In Senate Race

Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, an avowed election denier, defeated New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse (R), the establishment candidate, in New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary. So now Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate, can thank Republicans for giving her a less rocky path to reelection.

Trump Says Pence Committed ‘Political Suicide’ On Jan. 6

Though it was always obvious that Trump had no intention of picking Mike Pence to be his running mate ever again, the ex-president confirmed it in an interview with reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser for their upcoming book.

“Mike committed political suicide” by not overturning the 2020 election on Jan. 6, Trump told the reporters, which is some pretty unsettling phrasing given how he spurred his supporters into hunting for Pence at the Capitol as they screamed about hanging the then-VP.

Food-Thieving Cats Throughout History

One of my favorite sub-genres of art is Cats Stealing Food in Still Life Paintings. It’s so wonderfully disrespectful. So here is a thread celebrating the need for snacks triumphing over art. First, Still Life with Cat. Alexandre-Francois Desportes, 1705. https://t.co/pvPWJOYuZj pic.twitter.com/dGtRqaB62V — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 14, 2022

