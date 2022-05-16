What The GOP’s Embrace Of ‘Great Replacement Theory’ Looks Like

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

This Isn’t Out Of The Blue

From Tucker Carlson to Elise Stefanik. From Steve King to assorted other GOP characters.

The white nationalist “Great Replacement Theory” has been putrifying in the right-wing fever swamp for several years now. Here’s TPM on it in 2019.

The carnage over the weekend in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old white gunman under the influence of the “Great Replacement Theory” allegedly targeted a Black neighborhood grocery store, prompted a fresh round of denunciations and explainers.

The Albany Times Union issued a scathing op-ed on Sunday slamming House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for her ads, which accused Democrats of plotting a “PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION” with their immigration policies.

A Stefanik spokesperson denied that the GOP congresswoman had ever advanced the racist conspiracy theory, telling the Times Union that she has "never been in favor of 'replacement theory.'"

ABC: "EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks"

NPR: "What is the 'Great Replacement' and how is it tied to the Buffalo shooting suspect?"

NBC: "'Great replacement theory' embraced by growing number of GOP lawmakers"

Stefanik Rants About ‘Pedo Grifters’

Stefanik tweeted a deranged rant about the White House, House Democrats, and “usual pedo grifters” on Friday, and the ensuing mess is truly something to behold.

First, one of her apparent staffers, per audio with a constituent reported by journalist Parker Malloy, tried to claim that Stefanik meant “pedo” as a word for “children.” As in “I’m enrolling my pedo in kindergarten in the fall so he can get to know and make friends with other pedos.” Here’s how that staffer’s exchange with the constituent apparently went:

Then Stefanik’s office went with a different explanation: The GOP leader was talking about anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project, the office told Mediaite and the Independent.

Biden To Visit Buffalo After Mass Shooting

The President and the First Lady will visit Buffalo on Tuesday after a 18-year-old white man allegedly fatally shot 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Saturday in what is being investigated as a hate crime.

11 of the 13 people who were shot in total during the attack were Black , according to law enforcement.

The massacre is being investigated as a hate crime federally and locally, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The suspected shooter allegedly visited the area at least the day before the massacre, apparently to do some "reconnaissance work," the Buffalo police commissioner said on Sunday.

apparently to do some “reconnaissance work,” the Buffalo police commissioner said on Sunday. The suspected shooter was investigated last year over a threat he made at his high school and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation before being released, according to New York state authorities.

Key Analysis

Biden White House Preps For Inevitable GOP Probes

For months, Biden’s legal team has been gearing up for Republicans launching revenge investigations into his son, Hunter Biden, and Afghanistan, the pandemic, etc. if they take the House and/or the Senate after the midterms, according to the New York Times.

The White House has reportedly hired a longtime white collar defense lawyer to prep for subpoenas, for example.

to prep for subpoenas, for example. Biden is also reportedly preparing for the possibility of the GOP pursuing impeachment if they take control of Congress.

Dem Sen. Away From Office After Suffering Stroke

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) announced that he had been admitted to George Washington University Hospital in D.C. over the weekend due to a “minor stroke” and will remain under observation there for a few days.

Leading Dem Pennsylvania Senate Hopeful Has Stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), a progressive candidate who wears a heckuva lot of shorts and is currently leading the pack in the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic primary, announced on Sunday that he is currently hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Friday.

Fetterman said he’s on his way to a full recovery and will be out of the hospital “sometime soon” thanks to the “kick-ass” staff and doctors at the hospital.

thanks to the “kick-ass” staff and doctors at the hospital. The Pennsylvania primaries are tomorrow. He’s facing off against top competitor Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA), who’s sort of getting creamed by Fetterman in the polls right now.

Finland Officially Announces Bid For NATO Membership

Yeah, so Russian leader Vladimir Putin can pat himself on the back for being a top recruiter for NATO with his unprovoked attack on Ukraine: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinistö announced on Sunday that Finland will apply to join the organization ASAP, once the Finnish parliament approves it.

And there's really not much Russia can do about it, not when it's currently exhausting its military resources in Ukraine.

not when it’s currently exhausting its military resources in Ukraine. And oops, Sweden’s doing the same: Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Sunday that her country will be moving forward with NATO membership too.

A Hockey Puck Happens And I’m Happy

With NHL hockey being the one sport I care about, I’m gonna take a victory lap over the Carolina Hurricanes moving onto the second round of the Eastern Conference after beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Sunday. The ‘Canes will be facing off against the New York Rangers next.

