How We Got To The Precipice Of A Trump II Presidency

What Might Have Been

As we head into the final weekend before the most momentous election in U.S. history, we got a faint echo Thursday of what might have been.

Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a new filing in the Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump. The particulars of it hardly matter at this point, but for the record it was a response to Trump’s belated challenge of the legality of Smith’s appointment.

In reminding the court how the case arrived at this point, Smith wrote:

In November 2022, it was known publicly that the defendant was the subject of two ongoing federal criminal investigations. The first investigation involved potential criminal violations in connection with the 2020 presidential election, and the second investigation involved the defendant’s alleged retention of classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago and related obstruction of justice. On November 15, 2022, while both investigations were pending, the defendant declared his candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

It’s a sobering reminder of how Trump’s aggressive strategy of delay succeeded in avoiding accountability for his alleged criminal conduct. The Mar-a-Lago case has been dismissed by the egregious U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, and the Jan. 6 case has been knee-capped by the similarly egregious six-justice right-wing supermajority of the Supreme Court. Even his conviction in New York state has been called into question by the Supreme Court and his sentencing delayed until after the election.

And so it is that we head into the election of our lives unable to rely on the rule of law to dispatch a flagrant criminal like Donald Trump. He has seized on the opportunity to position himself to retake the White House and then make the criminal cases against him go away for good. But he’s done more than that. So much more.

In barnstorming the country threatening to uproot the Constitution, exact retribution against his perceived foes, and use the military against the “enemy within,” among other threats and fomentations, Trump has promised to reorder civic life in an authoritarian image, undermining the rule of law not just for him but for all Americans. If he wins, those promises become a mandate.

If he loses, the criminal cases against him are revived. The rule of law has a chance to be resurrected and hardened against future attack. The worst case scenario will have been averted, but the work to keep this from ever happening again will have just begun.

The Disinformation Environment

Election Threats Watch

By The Numbers

A series of new Marist College polls of the Blue Wall states is out. These are all likely voter numbers:

President:

PA : Harris 50%, Trump 48%

: Harris 50%, Trump 48% MI : Harris 51%, Trump 48%

: Harris 51%, Trump 48% WI: Harris 50%, Trump 48%

Senate:

PA-Sen : Bob Casey 50%, David McCormick 48%

: Bob Casey 50%, David McCormick 48% MI-Sen : Elissa Slotkin 52%, Mike Rogers 46%

: Elissa Slotkin 52%, Mike Rogers 46% WI-Sen: Tammy Baldwin 51%, Eric Hovde 48%

Tea-Leaf Reading

Data points, not predictions:

2024 Ephemera

A Deeper Dive On What SCOTUS IS Up To In Election Cases

Georgetown law professor Steve Vladeck was so appalled by the Supreme Court’s intervention this week in the Virginia purge of supposed non-citizen voters that he’s out with a special edition of his weekly newsletter:

[W]hether you like the bottom line the justices reached or not, these kinds of cases are the precise disputes in which all of us—state election officials; voters; and everyone in between, including the Court itself—would be better off with more clarity as to why the Supreme Court did what it did. For reasons sketched out below, I’m skeptical that such an opinion would’ve been persuasive; but it sure would’ve been better than what we got.

Stay tuned for the Supreme Court’s pending decision in a election case in Pennsylvania.

Trump Sues CBS News In One-Judge Texas District

Donald Trump filed a specious lawsuit against CBS News, claiming it interfered in the presidential election by editing a 60 Minutes interview Kamala Harris. Trump filed the lawsuit in the Texas district where it is assured of being assigned to the sole federal judge there: the notoriously reactionary Trump appointee Matthew Kacsmaryk.

Quote Of The Day

Jamelle Bouie, on the historical consequences of a Trump II presidency:

Free of the guardrails that kept him in place the first time, affirmed by the Supreme Court and backed by allies and apparatchiks in the conservative movement, Trump will merge the office of the presidency with himself. He will shake it from its moorings in the Constitution and rebuild it as an instrument of his will, wielded for his friends and against his enemies. In doing so, he will erode the democratic assumptions that undergird our current constitutional order. And he will have the total loyalty of a Republican Party that itself is twisting and abusing the counter-majoritarian features of the American system to undermine and unravel democracy in the states it controls.

LOL

Charlie Kirk is upset that Republican women may “undermine their husbands” and secretly vote for Harris while telling their husbands they voted for Trump, even though the husband “works his tail off to make sure that she can have a nice life.” pic.twitter.com/3ttLOqROBy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2024

