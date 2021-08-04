Cuomo Wants You To Know He’s Creepy Around Everyone

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

An Equal Opportunist

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was evidently prepared for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) bombshell report detailing his repeated pattern of sexual harassment of staffers and government employees.

After the report was published, Cuomo released a pre-taped video in which he declared that his grabby-hands and kisses go to all kinds of people he meets, not just women. “I do it with everyone!” he insisted.

Incredible moment as Cuomo displays face-touching slideshow: “I do it with everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.” pic.twitter.com/CIwbAJj9R3 — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) August 3, 2021

Anyway, things aren’t looking good for Cuomo: New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D), who would oversee the governor’s impeachment proceedings, asserted on Tuesday that Cuomo “can no longer remain in office.”

Biden and the state’s two U.S. senators continue to demand the governor’s resignation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D), and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) released a joint statement saying they were “appalled” by the investigation’s findings, and calling on Cuomo to step down.

COVID Eviction Ban Prevails

In a major reversal, the Biden administration announced a new, limited 60-day extension of the federal eviction ban after sustained protests helmed by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who slept in front of the Capitol building for several nights.

Trying to sidestep an adverse Supreme Court ruling , the new CDC ban applies to the areas of the country hardest hit by COVID.

“This is why this happened. Being unapologetic. Being unafraid to stand up,” Bush told reporters after the President made his announcement.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gave the Missouri Democrat a big hug:

Senator Warren tells @CoriBush – “your fights needs to be my fights and my fights need to be your fights.” pic.twitter.com/HvoITUOW3z — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) August 3, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) , who had punted the dilemma to the White House after the House failed to extend the moratorium, applauded Biden for the move. Punchbowl reports that Pelosi had worked behind the scenes to help Biden navigate the legal thorns of using his authority to uphold the ban.

Democratic Establishment Fends Off A Progressive Firebrand

Shontel Brown, backed by House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Hillary Clinton, defeated Nina Turner, who was supported by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in the heated Ohio House special election.

In other 2022 midterm news, a Trump-backed candidate in Ohio won the GOP primary in the state’s 15th Congressional District.

Biden Loses His Patience

A fed-up Biden told GOP governors who’ve banned COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates that “if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way.”

Abbott’s Trumpian Gambit Takes A Hit

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) order for state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants.

Simone Biles Reveals More On Her Absence

The gymnast, fresh off winning the bronze medal on the balance beam, said that her aunt died several days ago.

Obama Puts The Kibosh On Big Birthday Bash

The former president will shrink down his guest list of more than 400 people for his upcoming outdoor 60th birthday celebration to just family and close friends due to COVID-19.

New York, New York

Starting August 16, NYC will require people to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment, and other activities.

A Round Of Applause

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he now regrets signing a ban on local mask mandates and wants the state legislature to undo it.

“In hindsight, I wish that it had not become law,” the governor said during a presser on Tuesday.

Gun Couple Get A Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Here they are, brandishing a Big Gun and a Tiny Gun:

Also, Mark McCloskey is running for outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) seat in the 2022 midterms, in case you forgot.

