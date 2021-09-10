Latest
Biden Takes Aim At The Unvaccinated Who Keep Country From ‘Turning The Corner’
Morning Memo

Cue Conservative Freakout Over Biden’s New Vaccine Mandates In Three … Two … One

September 10, 2021 8:09 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Fire And Fury

Republicans are livid over Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates.

  • GOP chair Ronna McDaniel pledged to sue the Biden administration:

  • Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) declared that he asked his state’s attorney general to fight the mandates:

  • Fox got in on the action:

  • In what’s almost becoming the norm among pro-Trump hardliners, Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel, hinted at responding to the mandate with violence:

Biden Gets Fed Up

  • The President established several new broad vaccine mandates on Thursday that require:
    • All federal employees, contractors that work with the federal government and health care workers who work at facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare to get vaccinated with no option to opt out with testing
    • All employers with 100 or more workers to either make sure the employees are vaccinated or test them weekly (employers must provide paid time off to get the vaccine)
  • The mandate will affect 100 million Americans, which is two-thirds of the country’s entire workforce, Biden estimated.
  • Biden also got blunt with Americans who still refuse to get vaccinated, asking “What more is there to wait for?  What more do you need to see?”
    • “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he warned. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

Abundant Warnings Of Jan. 6

Two days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, hundreds of officials from intelligence “fusion” centers for tracking domestic violence threats had a conference call to discuss intel that “a significant number” of individuals were planning or advocating for violence on the day of Trump’s upcoming “Stop the Steal” rally.

  • The FBI planned to use a special hashtag “#CERTUNREST2021” to “track, organize and coordinate incoming threats” related to Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, according to an email summarizing the call obtained by Politico.
  • The National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium (NTIC) in D.C. “is working diligently to protect public safety, as well as privacy, civil rights and civil liberties,” the president of the National Association of Fusion Centers wrote in the email.

In Case You Missed It

Sidney Powell and her Kraken crew are on the hook for as much as $204,000 in legal fees racked up by the city of Detroit and the Michigan Attorney General’s office in defending their bogus lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • The legal bills were submitted after a federal judge sanctioned Powell and her colleagues for the clownish lawsuit.
  • The sanctions also required that the pro-Trump lawyers take legal education classes–and to top it all off, the judge referred the attorneys for suspension or disbarment.

Scared Boys

Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio sent a panicked audio message to fellow Proud Boy leaders via Telegram in July about whether the senior members of their group who were criminally charged for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 were cooperating with the feds, according to a recording obtained by Reuters.

    • Tarrio fretted that the members would “turn on each other” if one of them cooperated with the feds, “and that’s what we are trying to fucking avoid.”
    • After Tarrio’s message got leaked to Reuters, the outlet received a second leaked recording of Tarrio complaining about the first leak.
      • “You know it’s hard enough to fight a fucking entire government […] to have to worry about dudes in here fucking putting you in felony territory. Not just regular felony, like a serious felony,” the far-right leader ranted.
    • Tarrio had put out calls for the Proud Boys to go to D.C. on Jan. 6 prior to the insurrection, but the leader himself was not in the city that day due to him getting arrested on Jan. 4 for burning a Black Lives Matter flag that had been stolen from a Black church.
  • It is unknown whether Tarrio is being investigated for the attack. He was handed a five-month prison sentence in August for the flag burning incident and illegally carrying firearm magazines.
  • By the way, Tarrio used to be a “prolific” cooperator with the feds before he became the Proud Boy chair in 2018, and he helped in the prosecution of more than a dozen people, according to a prosecutor in his 2012 criminal case.

Must-Read

“How Students in 12 Countries Are Taught About 9/11” – The New York Times

Don’t You Dare Tell Me To Be Decent To People!

“Show some respect” to flight attendants who enforce airline mask requirements? No thanks, says Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
