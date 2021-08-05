As COVID Gallops Across Florida, DeSantis Lashes Out … At Biden

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

A Big Mad Governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose state is positively drowning in COVID-19 cases, is up in arms after Biden said that governors like him who ban mask mandates need to “get out of the way.”

DeSantis’ rebuttal essentially amounted to “immigrants bad”: “Why don’t you do your job, why don’t you get this border secure and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you,” he fumed during a press briefing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose state is experiencing record COVID hospitalizations, to President Biden: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/lqyTV1l9ou — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

DeSantis declared that he very much wants to stand in the way of implementing COVID-19 prevention measures because freedom:

Gov. DeSantis says he'll get in the way of President Biden, says Florida is a free state.https://t.co/dAjFeMz4q6 pic.twitter.com/wF5q7RXKD9 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 4, 2021

What Biden had said: “We need leadership from everyone, and if some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors, please help. If you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of people who are trying to do the right thing.”

Pres. Biden: "If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it." "If you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way." pic.twitter.com/K74Lx4yUdD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 3, 2021

How Did We Get Here?

A county coroner in Missouri has been excluding COVID-19 from death certificates at families’ request.

Also, some people are wearing disguises while getting the vaccine, one doctor (also in Missouri) reports .

‘You Are The Ultimate Knuckleheads’

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) chewed out a group of anti-vaxxers during a press briefing:

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) yells at anti-vax protesters: “You’ve lost your minds, you are the ultimate knuckleheads … people are losing their life … look in the mirror.” pic.twitter.com/eg17NNVfm9 — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

Maybe Not Such A Fringe Idea After All

Nearly half of Americans (48%) support expanding the Supreme Court, according to a new poll by Marquette University Law School.

Where Did Pompeo’s Fancy Booze Go?

A $5,800 bottle of whiskey the Japanese government gave then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a gift in 2019 has gone missing, the State Department says.

Let’s Try To Stop Setting The Planet On Fire, Shall We?

Biden is going to set an aspirational, non-binding goal to have 50% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. be electric by 2030, the White House announced this morning.

Foreign and domestic automakers, seeing the writing on the wall, will join Biden for a formal announcement later today.

They put out a joint statement saying they aspired to “achieve sales of 40-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles… by 2030.”

We Don’t Stan

“The ‘Cuomosexual’ phenomenon was disgraceful. We’re politicians’ bosses, not their fans.” – Alyssa Rosenberg:

“Across the political spectrum, it’s long past time for Americans to rediscover some self-respect and to adjust the terms of our relationships with public figures. Andrew Cuomo isn’t a hottie. Even if he was, it wouldn’t matter more than the thousands of dead New York nursing home residents or 11 women he allegedly harassed.”

See also: This beefy rendering of special counsel Robert Mueller (“Robert Moral”) in notorious “Resistance” grifters Brian and Ed Krassenstein’s children’s book

You Aren’t ‘Political Prisoners’

A federal judge ripped into a Jan. 6 insurrectionist in his sentencing hearing, blowing up the myths GOP revisionists are spewing that the Jan. 6 defendants are “political prisoners.”

“Your vote doesn’t count any more than anyone else’s. You don’t get to cancel them out and call for a war because you don’t like the results of the election,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington, DC, told him. “You called yourself and the others patriots, but that’s not patriotism. Patriotism is loyalty to country, loyalty to the Constitution, not loyalty to a single head of state. That’s the tyranny we rejected on July 4th of 1776.”

Intrepid Journalism Brought To You By Fox News

