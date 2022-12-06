Alito ‘Jokes’ About Black Kids In KKK Robes

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

So Much Wrong Here

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Monday in a closely watched public accommodation case were, I think the legal term is, a “shitshow.”

Dahlia Lithwick has the best rundown on all the egregious ways in which the shifting tone of the court played out in a case about whether a Colorado website developer could hypothetically refuse to sell her product to same-sex couples:

[T]he secret sauce here is to make the actual names and actual faces and actual suffering of the parties in any case about competing rights as small as possible, because then it is easier to rule against them and act like the consequences will be minimal.

Justice Samuel Alito – thin-skinned, mean-spirited, and graceless – was outdone by Justice Elena Kagan and reacted with a wtf moment:

Justice Alito jokes with Justice Kagan that, "You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time," during oral arguments in a free speech case. pic.twitter.com/QoCfDVhuEQ — The Recount (@therecount) December 5, 2022

As if that weren’t enough, Alito aimed his misguided “humor” at Kagan twice:

Alito: JDate … is a dating service, I gather, for Jewish people.



Kagan: It is.



Alito: Maybe Justice Kagan will also be familiar with the next website I'm going to mention … https://t.co/zwd7n39Msh. pic.twitter.com/Y9v9xTBoIO — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 5, 2022

Alito Reactions

I'm going to need Justice Alito to stop joking about seeing "Black children in Ku Klux Klan costumes."



Seriously, what am I listening to? — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) December 5, 2022

This argument….follow @mjs_DC and @chrisgeidner for a live tweet. I’m listening but this is really upsetting. The joke about Black kids in KuKluxKlan outfits? No Justice Alito, these “jokes” are so inappropriate, no matter how many in the courtroom chuckle mindlessly. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) December 5, 2022

does it "cross an important line" for Sam Alito to (1) suggest Justice Kagan knows about or is on Ashley Madison, a website that's there to assist men who want to cheat on their partners; (2) joke about dressing Black children up in KKK costumes; (3) equate #2 with a Black Santa? pic.twitter.com/TC6fVOFcc9 — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) December 5, 2022

Georgia Senate Runoff Is Today

4 things to watch.

Moore County Remains Without Power

As of Monday afternoon, tens of thousands of residents of Moore County remained without power following a weekend attack on electrical power substations.

Former GOP Congressman Arrested

A blast from the TPM past: Former Rep. David Rivera (R-FL) was arrested Monday at the Atlanta airport on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. Rivera signed a controversy-ridden $50 million contract with Venezuela at the start of the Trump presidency.

Rivera served a single term in Congress from 2011-13 but generated a disproportionate number of ethics scandals.

The latest charges emerge from a federal grand jury probe in Miami:

The eight-count indictment alleges Rivera at the start of the Trump administration was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to lower tensions with the U.S., resolve a legal dispute with a U.S. oil company and end U.S. sanctions against the South American nation — all without registering as a foreign agent.

Among the targets of Rivera’s allegedly illegal lobbying scheme on behalf of Venezuela (they were not named in the indictment but have emerged in separate lawsuits and news reports):

Longtime friend and former housemate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) : “While none of the U.S. officials are named, evidence in a parallel lawsuit brought against Rivera show that while working for Venezuela the former congressman was in contact with Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime friend who helped drive the Trump administration’s hardline policy against Maduro.”

: “While none of the U.S. officials are named, evidence in a parallel lawsuit brought against Rivera show that while working for Venezuela the former congressman was in contact with Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime friend who helped drive the Trump administration’s hardline policy against Maduro.” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) : “He also roped in Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas to try and set up a meeting for Venezuela’s foreign minister with executives from Exxon, which was headquartered in Sessions’ district at the time.”

: “He also roped in Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas to try and set up a meeting for Venezuela’s foreign minister with executives from Exxon, which was headquartered in Sessions’ district at the time.” Kellyanne Conway: “As part of the charm offensive, he also looked to set up a possible flight and meeting on the jet of a pro-Maduro businessman for a female campaign adviser turned White House ‘counselor’ on June 27, 2017 — the same day Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was in Miami for a fundraising dinner with Miami Republicans.”

Manhattan DA May Really Be Back In The Trump Game

Amid signs that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has reversed course and has renewed interest in building a criminal case against former President Trump, former DOJ official Matthew Colangelo has joined Bragg’s office as “senior counsel.”

Colangelo previously oversaw the investigation that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation and helmed the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Org before becoming a senior Justice Department official.

Trump PAC Paying For Lawyers For Key MAL Witnesses

The WaPo with the scoop: Trump’s Save America PAC has paid more than $120,000 to the Brand Woodward law firm. Stan Brand is representing Kash Patel and Walt Nauta.

MAL Judge Rules Against Trump

Playing against type, the federal judge in Florida who was just smacked down by an appeals court for ordering a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago ruled in favor of the Justice Department! It was on a minor schedule adjustment requested by DOJ while everyone waits to see if Trump appeals.

Rudy In the Wringer

Rudy Giuliani spent Monday trying to save his DC law license.

It’s Not Over

The refusal of Rs to say Trump is unfit to serve post a) Fuentes/Ye mtg b) sweeping defense of 1/6 riot c) open call to “terminate” constitution to restore him to power in authoritarian coup all show why its wrong to assume influence of anti-democratic extremism in GOP has peaked https://t.co/DYZEZzO4JV — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) December 5, 2022

WHOA

Ukrainian drones struck military bases deep inside of Russia.

CO2 Emissions Are Back And Higher Than Ever

Scientists thought carbon emissions had peaked. They’ve never been higher.



These three charts show why carbon emissions are expected to hit another record high in 2022. https://t.co/W5A4UUqYEz pic.twitter.com/2LrO2zriYc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 5, 2022

Beware The Flu

Latest flu stats:

Some key takeaways from the most recent flu report:

"The cumulative hospitalization rate in the FluSurv-NET system is higher than the rate observed in week 47 during every previous season since 2010-2011." pic.twitter.com/Q7PIx6gHfc — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) December 5, 2022

Josh Marshall: “Flu Shots Drop Dramatically Among White Kids”

If You Know, You Know

Matt Gaetz: “It is really annoying when people confuse me with @MattGertz“

Awww, You Guys

Embarrassed author laments that only two people showed for her book signing, and fellow authors support her with outpouring of awkward book event horror stories.

