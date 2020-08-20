TPM’s Next (Virtual) Event

On September 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. ET, TPM is hosting a virtual Zoom event focused on the unique challenges of holding an election during the crisis that is 2020. TPM staff will be joined by Vanita Gupta, former acting assistant attorney general and head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, current president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Tammy Patrick, Senior Adviser at the Democracy Fund and an expert on vote by mail, to discuss efforts to take advantage of the crisis to suppress votes.
